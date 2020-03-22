Automotive Relay Market Current and Future Industry Trends, 2017 – 2025
Global Automotive Relay Market industry valued approximately USD 11.50 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2017-2025. The rising industrialization and real estate developments are the major reason behind the market growth. Additionally, environmental friendly and energy saving characteristics of curtain walls are also likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
Some of the key players involved in the market are; Coto Technology, American Zettler Inc., Deltrol Controls, IDEC Corporation, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (HELLA), NEC Corporation, Littelfuse Inc., Omron Corporation and Panasonic Corporation. Key companies are highly investing into R&D for energy efficient relays. They are also trying to dominate the market by offering upgraded versions of currently being used devices.
Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis
Product: PCB, Plug in, High Voltage Relay
Vehicle Type: Commercial, Passenger, Electric
Application: HVAC, Engine, Lights, Others
Regions:
North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.
Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.
Latin America: Brazil, Mexico
Rest of the World
Target Audience of the Automotive Relay Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Table of Contents
2017-2025 Global Automotive Relay Consumption Market Report
Chapter 1. Research Methodology
Chapter 2. Global Automotive Relay Market Definition & Scope
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Global Automotive Relay Industry Dynamics
Chapter 5. Global Automotive Relay Market by Product
Chapter 6. Global Automotive Relay Market by Vehicle Type
Chapter 7. Global Automotive Relay Market by Application
Chapter 8. Global Automotive Relay Market, Regional Analysis
Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence
