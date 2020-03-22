Automotive Sun Visor Market Growth and Technology: Grupo Antolin, Daimei, Atlas (Motus), Kyowa Sangyo and more

Automotive sun visor is a component of an automobile located on the interior just above the windshield. They are designed with a hinged flap that is adjustable to help shade the eyes of drivers and passengers from the glare of sunlight.

Top Companies are cover This Report:-

Grupo Antolin

Daimei

Atlas (Motus)

Kyowa Sangyo

KASAI KOGYO

Hayashi

Takata

IAC Group

HOWA TEXTILE

Dongfeng Electronic

Yongsan

Mecai

Report Description

The classification of Automotive Sun Visor includes two types; one type is with Mirror and the other one is without Mirror, and the proportion of Sun Visor with Mirror in 2017 is about 89%, and the proportion is in increasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Automotive Sun Visor is widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The most proportion of Automotive Sun Visor is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the consumption proportion is about 76% in 2017.

China region is the largest supplier of Automotive Sun Visor, with a production market share nearly 30% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Sun Visor, enjoying production market share nearly 23% in 2017.

The worldwide market for Automotive Sun Visor is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 2130 million US$ in 2023, from 1570 million US$ in 2017.

Product Type Coverage: Sun Visor with Mirror, Sun Visor without Mirror

Product Application Coverage: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

Major Region Market

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Size

2.2 Automotive Sun Visor Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automotive Sun Visor Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Automotive Sun Visor Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automotive Sun Visor Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automotive Sun Visor Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Automotive Sun Visor Sales by Product

4.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Revenue by Product

4.3 Automotive Sun Visor Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Automotive Sun Visor Breakdown Data by End User

