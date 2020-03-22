Automotive Washer Pumps market 2023 Top Companies Covered Like Continental, Genuine, Federal Mogul, Johnson Electric, ASMO, Trico, HELLA, Bilstein, ACDelco, Standard Motor Products, Doga
In this report, RRI Information covers the present scenario (with the base year being 2017) and the growth prospects of global Automotive Washer Pumps market for 2018-2023.
Automotive washer pumps are used in almost every passenger and commercial vehicle. They provide clear visibility to the driver by cleaning the windshield and headlamp glasses. The high pressure needed to clean the dust or dirt from the glass is the generated washer. A typical automotive washer pump has a cylindrical structure with a port for connecting hoses. The splash fluid flows through it to reach the nozzle. An inlet port, which is connected to the fluid reservoir, supplies the cleaning fluid to the pump. Almost every automotive washer pump is powered by an electric motor, which is plugged into it individually and gives an output of either 12V or 24V.
The global average price of Automotive Washer Pumps is in the decreasing trend, from 7.85 USD/Unit in 2013 to 7.42 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
The classification of Automotive Washer Pumps includes Mono-Pump and Dual-pump. Mono-Pump represent about 97% market share in 2017, and the growth rate of dual-pump is faster.
China is the largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, with a production market share nearly 32% in 2017. Europe is the second largest supplier of Automotive Washer Pumps, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2017.
China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 30% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22%.
Over the next five years, RRI(RRI Information) projects that Automotive Washer Pumps will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 920 million by 2023, from US$ 790 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Washer Pumps market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, RRI Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Mono Pump
Dual Pump
Segmentation by application:
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Continental
Genuine
Federal Mogul
Johnson Electric
ASMO
Trico
HELLA
Bilstein
ACDelco
Standard Motor Products
Doga
I Yuan Precision Industries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Automotive Washer Pumps consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Automotive Washer Pumps market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Automotive Washer Pumps manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Automotive Washer Pumps with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Automotive Washer Pumps submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
