Baking Soda Substitute Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2028

Market Outlook for Baking Soda Substitute:

The baking soda (also known as sodium bicarbonate) is a chemical leavening agent that is mainly used in the bakery industry as it improves the texture and quality of the product. But there are various baking soda substitutes that are available in the market. The baking soda substitute perform similar functions and can provide some additional benefits also. The baking soda substitute varieties available in the market are baking powder, potassium bicarbonate, yeasts, etc. The baking soda substitute are available in liquid and powder form. They are used while preparing various products such as cakes, rolls, bread, pancakes etc.

The Surge in Bakery Industry to Increase the Demand for Baking Soda Substitutes

The surge in the baking industry is anticipated to increase the demand for baking soda substitutes. The increase in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, increase in the number of nuclear families and working women, the influence of western culture, etc. are some of the factors that have increased the demand for ready-to-eat bakery products. The baking soda substitute is an important ingredient that is required to improve the texture, increase the volume, enhance the flavor, improve the shelf-life, etc., and therefore, is used while preparing several bakery products. Therefore, the rapid growth of the bakery industry is estimated to have a positive impact on the baking soda substitute market.

The side-effects caused by the baking soda is one of the major drivers for the baking soda substitute industry. The use of baking soda can cause some side-effects such as stomach pain, nausea, gas, and diarrhea, while the prolonged or overuse of baking soda increases the risk of hypochloremia, hypokalemia, hypernatremia, etc. Therefore, as the health awareness among the consumers is increasing, the preference for baking soda substitute is anticipated to increase.

In recent years, the consumer preference for natural ingredients is increasing. The consumers are inclined toward the use of clean-label products. The presence of natural substitutes such as eggs and yeast prove to be a suitable option for the manufacturers of the food industry to develop clean-label products using such baking soda substitute. The development of clean-label products would help to attract health-conscious consumers. Therefore, the presence of natural ingredients is anticipated to increase the for baking soda substitute market.

Global Baking Soda Substitute Market: Segmentation:

The global Baking Soda Substitute market is segmented on the basis of form, variety, end-use, and distribution channel-

Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of the form:

Powder

Liquid

Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of variety:

Baking powder

Potassium bicarbonate

Yeast

Eggs

Others (e.g. Ammonium bicarbonate, etc.)

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8930

Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of end-use:

Bread

Frozen bakery products

Cakes and pastries

Biscuits and cookies

Rolls and pies

Others

Baking Soda Substitute market segmentation on the basis of distribution channel:

Direct

Indirect

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

Global Baking Soda Substitute Market: Key Participants

The key market players are Archer Daniels Midland Co., Cargill, Inc., Corbion N.V., AB Mauri, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Corbion N.V., Lesaffre et Compagnie, SA, Lallemand Inc., Kudos Blends Limited., BHS Specialty Chemical Products, etc., among the others.

Global Baking Soda Substitute Market: Key Developments

The key market players are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and increase their production capacity, to fulfill the consumer needs. In 2018, Lesaffre acquired a major stake in the Rayen Food Industries in Tunisian, which majorly focuses on the production of baker’s yeast. With this acquisition, Lessafre has strengthened its position in the African region.

Need more information about Report Methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-8930

Opportunities for Baking Soda Substitute Market Participants:

The bakery industry is expected to grow at a rapid rate in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are anticipated to show a high growth rate of bakery industry. Consumers in India are becoming aware of the Western and French-style pastries and are demanding innovative bakery products. The rise in the demand for bakery products creates an opportunity for the use of baking soda substitute, and thus, the sales for baking soda substitute is expected to increase in the Asia Pacific region.