Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom Market: SWOT Analysis of Top Key Player & Forecasts To 2025

Uninterrupted power supply can be achieved through grid or diesel generator sets. However, growing concerns about environmental and climate change issues have fueled the need for telecom towers that utilize clean energy. Renewable power sources such as solar and wind are used to power these towers. In case of grid failure, batteries are used to provide backup as standby power to telecom towers.

The rise in telecom subscriptions worldwide has led to increased number of telecom tower installations. This has led to rising consumption of diesel. An overall estimate of 80% telecom towers operate on diesel generators, thus resulting in high-energy costs. Therefore, using batteries in place of diesel generators help operators reduce costs related to fuel transport and generator maintenance. China has one of the worlds largest telecom sector. As of 2014, the country had more than 1.3 million telecom subscriptions, and the count is expected to double by the end of 2017. An increase in the demand for migration to 4G from 2G and 3G is expected to prompt the telecom operators to install more towers in the region. It is expected to contribute directly towards the consumption of batteries through 2019.

The Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom.

This report presents the worldwide Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

East Penn

Eaton

EnerSys

Exide

Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom Breakdown Data by Type

Li-Ion Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Nickel Batteries

Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom Breakdown Data by Application

Telecom

Others

Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Battery for Energy Storage in Telecom Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

