Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices Industry Outlook to 2023 – Lumenis, Olympus corporation, Urologix, Boston Scientific corporation, Lisa Laser, Medifocus, Neotrac, ProArc Medical LTD, Urotech GMBH

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- Benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is a urological disorder characterized by non-cancerous proliferation of prostate gland cells. This condition causes the gland to enlarge and, as a result, press against the urethra, constricting urine flow. This disorder is associated with aging, hormone imbalances, and abnormal cell growth.

The global benign prostatic hyperplasia market is expected to show considerable growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising geriatric population, increased awareness for prostate cancer and other urological disorders. However, the factors such as dearth of urologist in developing economies and lack of awareness regarding various urological diseases can hinder the growth of the market in the coming years. North America is account for the largest share of the benign prostatic hyperplasia market in 2016 due to high prevalence rate of benign prostatic hyperplasia. However, Asia is the fastest growing market due to the rise in various urological disorders and complications

Major Market Players

Lumenis

Olympus corporation

Urologix

Boston Scientific corporation

Lisa Laser

Medifocus

Neotrac

ProArc Medical LTD

Urotech GMBH

Segmentation by product type:

Transurethral Resection of the Prostate (TURP)

Transurethral Microwave Therapy (TUMT)

Transurethral Needle Ablation of the Prostate (TUNA)

Laser Surgery

Prostatic Stenting

Others

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers(ASC)

Home

Others

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Devices sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

