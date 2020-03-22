Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Industry Global Production Analysis, Demand By Regions, Segments And Applications 2019-2023

Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Industry 2019

The Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market is currently witnessing a higher growth in the recent years. The increasing efforts of making the best use of the sustainable materials, the bio based chemicals are high in demand in the current market. It has been estimated that by the end of the year 2018, the bio-based platform chemicals of more than 3,700 kilo tons is projected to be produced. This type of chemical finds its applications in different manufacturing industries. Currently, a huge range of products including solvents, pharmaceutical and solvents contains tha bio-based platforms chemicals. Currently, there is a huge opportunity for the bio-based chemical platforms which has not been explored yet. However, there are several companies who specialize in the field of platform chemicals have recently started exploring deeper into the bio-based chemical platforms.

Market segmentation

The Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market is classified on the basis of type, application and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is segmented into syngas, sugar, algae, biogas, oil and others. On the basis of its application, the global market has been bifurcated into solvents, polymers, fuels, perfumes, pharmaceutical and others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry Co. Ltd, Reverdia, Cargill Incorporated, BioAmber Inc., Braskem, Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry Co. Ltd., AVA Biochem AG, Royal DSM NV, Itaconix PLC, GFBiochemicals Ltd, BASF SE,GC Innovation America, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries NV, are some of the major players operating in the Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

3.1 Key Takeaways

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Rising Application of Bio-Based Polymers

5.2.2 Stringent Regulations for the Use of Petroleum-Based Chemicals

5.2.3 Growing Demand in Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High Cost of Production and Technological Complexities

5.3.2 Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Construction of Lignocellulosic Biorefineries

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Material Suppliers

6.1.2 Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Manufacturers

6.1.3 Distribution Channel

6.1.4 Applications

6.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2 Threat of Rivalry

6.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers

7 Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market, by Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sugar

7.3 Syngas

7.4 Biogas

7.5 Oil

7.6 Algae

7.7 Others

8 Global Bio-Based Platform Chemicals Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Polymers

8.3 Fuels

8.4 Solvents

8.5 Pharmaceuticals

8.6 Perfumes

8.7 Others

Continued……

