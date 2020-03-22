Bioactive Wound Management Industry Outlook to 2023 – Acelity, iMedx Group, Smith & Nephew, Integra Lifesciences Holdings, 3M, Wright Medical Group, Covalon Technologies, ACell Inc, Symatese

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)-Bioactive dressings are also known as airtight dressings because they prevent dryness of the wound surface. The dressing is a combination dressing made of high-molecular materials and biological materials by high-tech method, which is a hot spot in the research and development of wound dressings. The biosynthetic dressing has a two-layer structure, and the outer layer is coated with a polymer material to provide a barrier function corresponding to the epidermis; the main material selected for the inner layer is collagen, chitosan protective dressing and calcium alginate, which have biological properties. Compatibility, better water absorption, gas permeability, adhesion and antibacterial, hemostatic effect.

At present, the products listed mainly include hyaluronic acid, oral repair film and tissue skin repair film. Most companies are developing artificial bone, artificial skin, artificial blood vessel, artificial cornea, artificial nerve conduit and artificial organs. Wound management industry: Bioengineered skin and substitutes, seaweed dressings, and hydrogels are growing rapidly in the future.

In the field of new hygienic materials, more functional materials such as biodegradable, antibacterial and superabsorbent materials will be used to enhance the technology of disposable diapers, sanitary diapers, functional wipes and industrial wipes.

Over the next five years, RRI Information projects that Bioactive Wound Management will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 12200 million by 2023, from US$ 8590 million in 2017.

Major Market Players

Acelity

iMedx Group

Smith & Nephew

Integra Lifesciences Holdings

3M

Wright Medical Group

Covalon Technologies

ACell Inc

Symatese

Segmentation by product type:

Moist Wound Care

Antimicrobial Wound Care

Segmentation by application:

Venous Leg Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcers

Pressure Ulcers

Surgical Wounds

Burn Wounds

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Bioactive Wound Management consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Bioactive Wound Management market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Bioactive Wound Management manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bioactive Wound Management with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bioactive Wound Management sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

