BLOOD FILTER MARKET 2029 GLOBAL TRENDS, MARKET SHARE, INDUSTRY SIZE, OPPORTUNITIES, AND MARKET FORECAST TO 2024

The global average price of Blood Filter is in the decreasing trend, from 4.56 USD/Unit in 2012 to 4.25 USD/ Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Blood Filter includes Whole Blood Transfusion, Platelet Transfusion, and Red Cell Transfusion. The proportion of Platelet Transfusion in 2016 is about 23.6%, and the proportion of Whole Blood Transfusion in 2016 is about 63.9%.

Blood Filter is application in Blood Processing, Blood Transfusion. The most of Blood Filter is used in Blood Processing, and the market share in 2016 is about 68.8%.

The worldwide market for Blood Filter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 450 million US$ in 2024, from 360 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Blood Filter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Asahi Kasei Medical

Haemonetics

Fresenius

Macopharma

Shandong Zhongbaokang

Nanjing Shuangwei

Chengdu Shuanglu

Braile Biomedica

Nanjing Cellgene

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Whole Blood Transfusion

Platelet Transfusion

Red Cell Transfusion

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Blood Processing

Blood Transfusion

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Blood Filter Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Whole Blood Transfusion

1.2.2 Platelet Transfusion

1.2.3 Red Cell Transfusion

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Blood Processing

1.3.2 Blood Transfusion

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Asahi Kasei Medical

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Asahi Kasei Medical Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Haemonetics

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Haemonetics Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Fresenius

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Fresenius Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Macopharma

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Macopharma Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Shandong Zhongbaokang

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Shandong Zhongbaokang Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Nanjing Shuangwei

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Nanjing Shuangwei Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Chengdu Shuanglu

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Blood Filter Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Chengdu Shuanglu Blood Filter Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

