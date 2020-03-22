Boil-in Bags Market – Institutional sales segment is anticipated to dominate growth

The global boil-in bags market is experiencing remarkable growth and will reportedly continue to witness positive growth prospects throughout the forecast period, primarily due to the increase in the demand for ready-to-eat meals.

Consumers generating higher demand for convenience foods will be driving the growth of boil-in bags market in near future. Due to a growing on-the-go lifestyle, consumers are preferring ready-to-eat meals over traditional meals to be prepared. The companies are thus manufacturing boil-in bags in such a way that they appear to be attractive and preserve products’ shelf life, taste, and texture.

The global boil-in bags market has witnessed extraordinary growth during the past decade, owing to the changing consumer lifestyle due to which consumer preferences are shifting from traditional meals to ready-to-eat meals. This factor will continue to boost the demand for boil-in bags during the forecast period 2018-2026.

Global boil-in bags market is segmented by material type (plastic, aluminium foil and others), by appearance (transparent, opaque and printed), by packaging size (less than 150X240 mm, 150X240 to 240X380 mm, 240X380 to 380X500 mm, more than 380X500 mm) by sales type (institutional sales and retail sales), by application ( frozen foods, ready to eat meals, rice and cereals, bakery and confectionery and others), and by region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

PDF Brochure For Future Advancements @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19958

Among material types, plastic segment is the most attractive product segment due to which it accounted for approximately 76.9% value share in 2017. This segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 6.0% by value over the assessment period. By appearance, the transparent segment is foreseen to expand at the most lucrative CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, in addition to exhibit a significant incremental opportunity of US$ 187.5 Mn through to 2026.