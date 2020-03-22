Bone Wax Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2018 – 2026

This report on bone wax market studies the current as well as future prospects of the global market. The stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture, commercialization, and new entrants planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered in the scope of the study.

This report also provides overall information and data analysis of the global bone wax market regarding leading market segments based on product type, material type, application, end-user, and geographies. Based on product type, the bone wax market has been segmented into: absorbable bone wax and non-absorbable bone wax. In terms of material, the bone wax market has been classified into natural bone wax and synthetic bone wax. Based on application, the bone wax market has been segmented into neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, dental/oral surgery, and others. In terms of end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

Each market segments has been extensively analyzed based on market-related factors such as number of surgical procedures of neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery, dental/oral surgery, and others. Moreover, historical year-on-year growth has been taken into consideration while estimating the market size. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Mn for each segment has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The market overview section of the report explores market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that currently have an impact and influence the bone wax market in the near future. Attractiveness analysis has been provided in the market overview section to explain the intensity of competition in the market across different geographies. The competitive scenario among different market players is evaluated through market share analysis in the competitive landscape section of the report. All these factors are likely to help market players take strategic decisions to strengthen their positions and increase shares in the global bone wax market.

The bone wax market has been segmented into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

The report also provides market size and forecast for major countries in their respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors driving and restraining the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global bone wax market.

Key players operating in the bone wax market include ABYRX, INC., Ethicon, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Covidien plc. (Medtronic plc.), Baxter International, Medline Industries, Inc., Futura Surgicare Pvt Ltd., GPC Medical Ltd., WNDM Medical Inc., Surgical Specialties Corporation, and Bentley Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

The global bone wax market is segmented as follows:

Global Bone Wax Market, by Product

Absorbable Bone Wax

Non-absorbable Bone Wax

Global Bone Wax Market, by Material

Natural Bone Wax

Synthetic Bone Wax

Global Bone Wax Market, by Application

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Thoracic Surgery

Dental/Oral Surgery

Others

Global Bone Wax Market, by End-user

Specialty Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Bone Wax Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



