Breast Imaging Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Worldwide Breast Imaging Market report of 2018 provides a detailed market overview as well as industry analysis for / of companies, manufacturers and distributors covering data on gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, sale price and more.

Global breast imaging market to reach USD 8.3 billion by 2025.

Global breast imaging market is valued at approximately USD 3.3 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Government initiatives promoting the breast cancer screening along with changing lifestyles are some key trends that are responsible for the wide adoption of breast imaging globally.

Request a sample of this report at: https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2908314/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

Global breast imaging market is significantly driven by government efforts to promote the awareness related to breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Control Indicators in 2018, the BreastScreen is an Australias National Accreditation Standards (NAS) that aims for 70% or more of women in the target ranger to participate in National Breast Screening Program. Through this, Australian government aims to promote breast cancer screening across the country, Similarly, as per the American Cancer Society (Cancer Action Network) in 2016, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program is a program for low-income women. Through cooperative agreements with territories, states and tribes the program offer wide range of significant services to lower income women with cancer. Also, this program helps to identify and offer services to hard-to-reach women and enhanced awareness related to breast screening among women. As a result, the adoption of breast imaging technologies would increase thereby, aiding the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2018-2025. Further, miniaturization and technological advancements in breast imaging technologies offers lucrative growth opportunities for the global breast imaging market globally over the forecast period. However, side effects associated with radiation exposure and errors in breast cancer imaging & diagnosis are the major factors that impede the growth of global breast imaging market.

On the basis of segmentation, the breast imaging market is segmented into technology. The technology segment of global breast imaging market is classified into ionizing and non-ionizing technologies. The ionizing technology segment if further classified into analog mammography, full-field digital mammography, electric impedance tomography, positron emission mammography, 3D breast tomosynthesis, positron emission tomography & computed tomography and MBI/BSGI of which 3D tomosynthesis is expected to emerge as a fastest growing segment owing to its benefits such as higher diagnostics accuracy as compared to other technologies and enhanced efficiency. Further, the non-ionizing technology is sub-segmented into optical imaging, MRI, ultrasound, thermography and automated whole-breast ultrasound.

Enquire about this report @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2908314/?utm_source=OPR&utm_medium=SBL

The regional analysis of breast imaging market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America have occupied major share in the global breast imaging market. Major reasons for the dominance of North America are government initiatives to promote precision medicine and increasing prevalence of breast cancer. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to growing awareness of breast cancer & related issues coupled with the increasing investments in healthcare sector.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & restraining factors which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it will also incorporate the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The leading market players mainly include ; Siemens Healthcare, Dilon Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, Hologic, Inc., SonoCine, Inc, Philips Healthcare, Aurora Imaging Technology, Inc., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation and Gamma Medica, Inc..

Competitive Outlook and Trend Analysis

By Technology Outlook:

Ionizing: Analog Mammography, Full-field Digital Mammography, Electric Impedance Tomography, Positron Emission Mammography, 3D Breast Tomosynthesis, Positron Emission tomography & Computed Tomography, MBI/BSGI

Non-ionizing: Optical Imaging, MRI, Ultrasound, Thermography, Automated whole-breast Ultrasound

Regions:

North America: U.S., Canada, Europe, UK, Germany.

Asia Pacific: China, India, Japan.

Latin America: Brazil, Mexico

Rest of the World

Target Audience of the Breast Imaging Market Study: Key Consulting Companies & Advisors, Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises, Venture capitalists, Value-Added Resellers (VARs), Third-party knowledge providers, Investment bankers and Investors

Access Full Summery @ https://www.bigmarketresearch.com/global-breast-imaging-market-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Global Breast Imaging Market Definition & Scope

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Global Breast Imaging Industry Dynamics

Chapter 5. Global Breast Imaging Market by Product

Chapter 6. Global Breast Imaging Market by Vehicle Type

Chapter 7. Global Breast Imaging Market by Application

Chapter 8. Global Breast Imaging Market, Regional Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Intelligence

About Us:

Big Market Research has a range of research reports from various publishers across the world. Our database of reports of various market categories and sub-categories would help to find the exact report you may be looking for.

We are instrumental in providing quantitative and qualitative insights on your area of interest by bringing reports from various publishers at one place to save your time and money. A lot of organizations across the world are gaining profits and great benefits from information gained through reports sourced by us.

Contact Us:

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive, #205, Portland,

OR 97220 United States

call answer Direct:+1-971-202-1575

call answer Toll Free:+1-800-910-6452

email [email protected]