Bubble Tea Market | Global Size, Share, Analysis, Overview, Segments, Key Players, Industry Research Trends & Forecast Report 2019-2024

Bubble tea (also known as pearl milk tea, bubble milk tea, boba juice, boba tea, or simply boba) is a Taiwanese tea-based drink invented in Tainan and Taichung in the 1980s. Most bubble tea recipes contain a tea base mixed with fruit or milk, to which chewy tapioca balls (known as bubbles, pearls, or boba) and fruit jelly are often added. Ice-blended versions are usually mixed with fruit or syrup, resulting in a slushy consistency. There are many varieties of the drink with a wide range of ingredients. The two most popular varieties are bubble milk tea with tapioca and bubble milk green tea with tapioca.

According to applications, Bubble Tea is spilt into Kids (According to types, Bubble Tea is split into Original Flavored Bubble Tea, Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea and Other Flavors, most manufacturers in the report can supply all product. Original Flavored is the largest market with the share of 44.14% in 2017.

Over the next five years, we projects that Bubble Tea will register a 7.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 8460 million by 2023, from US$ 5370 million in 2017.

Segmentation by product type:

Original Flavored Bubble Tea

Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

Other Flavors

Segmentation by application:

Kids

Teenagers

Adults

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Kung Fu Tea

Gong Cha

Boba Guys

Chatime

ShareTea

8tea5

Quickly

CoCo Fresh

VIVI BUBBLE TEA

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Bubble Tea consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Bubble Tea market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Bubble Tea manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Bubble Tea with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Bubble Tea submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Bubble Tea Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Bubble Tea Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Bubble Tea Segment by Type

2.2.1 Original Flavored Bubble Tea

2.2.2 Fruit Flavored Bubble Tea

2.2.3 Other Flavors

2.3 Bubble Tea Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Bubble Tea Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Bubble Tea Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Bubble Tea Segment by Application

2.4.1 Kids

2.4.2 Teenagers

2.4.3 Adults

2.5 Bubble Tea Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Bubble Tea Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Bubble Tea Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Bubble Tea Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Bubble Tea by Players

3.1 Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Bubble Tea Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Bubble Tea Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Bubble Tea Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Bubble Tea Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Bubble Tea Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Bubble Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Bubble Tea Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Bubble Tea Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

