Butadiene Market By Classifications, Consumption, Analysis, Distributors and Forecast Report 2019-2026

The new research from Global QYResearch on Butadiene Market Trends Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Butadiene market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Butadiene volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Butadiene market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Shell

LyondellBasell

TPC

Sinopec

BASF

ExxonMobil

Braskem

ENI

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

SBR

PBR

ABS

SB Latex

Adiponitrile

NR

Segment by Application

Plastic and Polymer

Tire and Rubber

Automobile

Chemical

Table of Contents

1 Butadiene Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Butadiene

1.2 Butadiene Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Butadiene Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 SBR

1.2.3 PBR

1.2.4 ABS

1.2.5 SB Latex

1.2.6 Adiponitrile

1.2.7 NR

1.3 Butadiene Segment by Application

1.3.1 Butadiene Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Plastic and Polymer

1.3.3 Tire and Rubber

1.3.4 Automobile

1.3.5 Chemical

1.4 Global Butadiene Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Butadiene Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Butadiene Market Size

1.5.1 Global Butadiene Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Butadiene Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Butadiene Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Butadiene Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Butadiene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Butadiene Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Butadiene Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Butadiene Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Butadiene Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Butadiene Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Butadiene Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Butadiene Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Butadiene Production

3.4.1 North America Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Butadiene Production

3.5.1 Europe Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Butadiene Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Butadiene Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Butadiene Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Butadiene Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Butadiene Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Butadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Butadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Butadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Butadiene Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Butadiene Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Butadiene Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Butadiene Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Butadiene Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Butadiene Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Butadiene Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Butadiene Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Butadiene Business

7.1 Shell

7.1.1 Shell Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Shell Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 LyondellBasell

7.2.1 LyondellBasell Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 LyondellBasell Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 TPC

7.3.1 TPC Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 TPC Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Sinopec

7.4.1 Sinopec Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Sinopec Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 BASF Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ExxonMobil

7.6.1 ExxonMobil Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ExxonMobil Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Braskem

7.7.1 Braskem Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Braskem Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 ENI

7.8.1 ENI Butadiene Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Butadiene Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 ENI Butadiene Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Butadiene Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Butadiene Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Butadiene

8.4 Butadiene Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Butadiene Distributors List

9.3 Butadiene Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Butadiene Market Forecast

11.1 Global Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Butadiene Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Butadiene Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Butadiene Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Butadiene Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Butadiene Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Butadiene Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Butadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Butadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Butadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Butadiene Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Butadiene Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Butadiene Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

