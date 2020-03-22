Car Navigation Systems Market 2019-2025: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Benefits, Protection Coverage, Services, Trends and Forecast Outlook

Global “Car Navigation Systems Market” Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

An automotive navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third-party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road. When directions are needed routing can be calculated. On the fly traffic information can be used to adjust the route.

Automotive navigation system market can be classified as OEM dominated market and aftermarket players by end-user type. OEM products refer to the factory fitted equipment that comes along with the new vehicle, while the aftermarket refers to the equipment installed by the customer either from a company service center or a third party store post the delivery of the vehicle. There are many advantages while getting a factory installed navigation system like warranty, durability, updates, looks, etc. Among these factors, the appearance and visibility are the key factors influencing the factory installed navigation systems popularity. These factors can be effectively achieved by OEM’s or built-in navigation systems. Aftermarket segment witnessed a considerable spike in the developing markets of the Asia-Pacific and South American countries over the past 3 years.

The global Car Navigation Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Car Navigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Navigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in Car Navigation Systems Market:

Garmin

TomTom

Volvo

Chevrolet Malibu

Magellan

Lincoln

Tesla

Rand McNally

Sony Corporation

Android

Mercedes-Benz Japan Co.,Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Mazda Motor Corporation

Alpine Electronics, Inc.

Edia Co.,Ltd.

Kenwood Corporation

Ford Motor Company

Toyota Motor Corporation

Apple

Google

Car Navigation Systems Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Car Navigation Systems Market Segment by Type

WinCE Platform

Android Platform

Car Navigation Systems Market Segment by Application

OEMs

Aftermarket

