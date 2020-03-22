Car Navigation Systems Market 2019-2025: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Key Benefits, Protection Coverage, Services, Trends and Forecast Outlook
Global “Car Navigation Systems Market” Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com
An automotive navigation system is part of the automobile controls or a third-party add-on used to find direction in an automobile. It typically uses a satellite navigation device to get its position data which is then correlated to a position on a road. When directions are needed routing can be calculated. On the fly traffic information can be used to adjust the route.
Automotive navigation system market can be classified as OEM dominated market and aftermarket players by end-user type. OEM products refer to the factory fitted equipment that comes along with the new vehicle, while the aftermarket refers to the equipment installed by the customer either from a company service center or a third party store post the delivery of the vehicle. There are many advantages while getting a factory installed navigation system like warranty, durability, updates, looks, etc. Among these factors, the appearance and visibility are the key factors influencing the factory installed navigation systems popularity. These factors can be effectively achieved by OEM’s or built-in navigation systems. Aftermarket segment witnessed a considerable spike in the developing markets of the Asia-Pacific and South American countries over the past 3 years.
The global Car Navigation Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Car Navigation Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Car Navigation Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered in Car Navigation Systems Market:
Garmin
TomTom
Volvo
Chevrolet Malibu
Magellan
Lincoln
Tesla
Rand McNally
Sony Corporation
Android
Mercedes-Benz Japan Co.,Ltd.
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
Mazda Motor Corporation
Alpine Electronics, Inc.
Edia Co.,Ltd.
Kenwood Corporation
Ford Motor Company
Toyota Motor Corporation
Apple
Google
Car Navigation Systems Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Car Navigation Systems Market Segment by Type
WinCE Platform
Android Platform
Car Navigation Systems Market Segment by Application
OEMs
Aftermarket
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Car Navigation Systems Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Car Navigation Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Car Navigation Systems Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Car Navigation Systems Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Car Navigation Systems Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Car Navigation Systems Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Car Navigation Systems Business
Chapter Eight: Car Navigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Car Navigation Systems Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
