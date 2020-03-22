Child Resistant Packaging Market – Adds New Dimension to Innovations

The global market for child resistant packaging was valued at US$ 17,650.9 million in 2017. The global child resistant packaging market value is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, 2018-2026.

According to the ASTM Index Type, child resistant packaging is segmented into reclosable and non-reclosable packaging type. The child resistant packaging is segmented in the market on the basis of the type of packaging product. Some of them are caps & closure, blisters & clamshells, joint container tubes, bags & pouches, and cartons. The caps & closures are assumed as the first child resistant packaging products developed in the United States to stop children from ingesting hazardous drugs.

The important function of child resistant packaging is to prevent children from interacting with poisonous products and drugs. The child resistant packaging products are approved by the regulatory organizations that work in the field of child health care. The child resistant packaging products are tested by arranging a panel of children between 42-51 months and seniors above 60 years.

Rising concerns about child safety and risk of children ingesting harmful chemical and drugs are drivers for the growth of child resistant packaging market. According to The World Health Organization and UNICEF’s World Report on Child Injury Prevention, “Child resistant packaging is one of the best-documented successes in preventing the unintentional poisoning of children.”

The regulations and standard for packaging of drugs and chemicals in the child resistant packaging make the essential packaging solution for pharmaceuticals, homecare toiletries, automotive, and chemical & fertilizers. The manufacturers of consumer products are also adopting child resistant packaging to attract more consumers by showing concern for child health.

Procter & Gamble developed new child resistant packaging to make laundry pods safer. New child resistant containers for Tide pods are becoming popular due to their safe and attractive packaging. The child resistance packaging manufacturers still compete for creating child resistant packaging which can be senior citizen friendly as well. The reluctance of end-user industry for using the child resistant packaging is restraining the market for child resistant packaging.