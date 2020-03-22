Chilled and Deli Food Market is Expected to Reach $1,051,554 Million by 2022, Supported by a CAGR of 3.2%.

The global market is expected to garner $1,051,554 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 3.2% during the period 2016-2022. Pies and savory appetizers coupled with meat segment are expected to grow at a high growth rate, in terms of revenue, with a CAGR of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively.

Chilled and deli food items are ready to eat products which can be readily consumed and stored at low temperatures. The global chilled and deli food market is expected to witness notable growth in the coming years due to the increasing demand for ready to eat products. Chilled and deli food has become an important part of the lifestyle demographic because of the rising usage of preserved food products in daily life.

The global prepacked sandwiches market is witnessing steady growth and is estimated to dominate nearly two-fifths of the global chilled and deli food market in terms of revenue by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.1%. Growing demand in the packaged food industry and rising consumption of healthier food products in the food and beverages industry is attributed for this growth, however, unstable price of raw material is limiting the growth of the market.

Based on type, pies and savory appetizers is the fastest growing segment. It is expected that this segment would dominate the market continuously in terms of growth in the coming years with highest growth rate at a CAGR of 3.4% for the forecast period.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%. LAMEA is anticipated to register significant growth in the forecast period followed by North America and Europe with a CAGR of 4.0%.

The key players in the global chilled and deli food market in are Samworth Brothers Ltd., Tyson Foods Inc., Hormel Foods Corporation, JBS S.A., Kraft Foods Group Inc., BRF S.A., Astral Foods Ltd., 2 Sisters Food Group, Waitrose Ltd., and Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc, among others.

