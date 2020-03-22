Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2018 – 2028

Circadian rhythm sleep disorders (CRSDs) are considered as the internal abnormalities of the circadian rhythms, the body internal clock. Circadian rhythm sleep disorders are caused by alterations of the central circadian timekeeping system and the external environment. Circadian rhythm sleep disorders generally arise when a person is unable to fall asleep at a normal bedtime and affects the timing of sleep. Circadian rhythm sleep disorders are categorized into advanced sleep phase disorder (ASPS), delayed sleep phase disorder (DSPD), jet lag, shift work disorder, and free-running type. Delayed sleep phase disorder is a very common type of circadian rhythm sleep disorders with an estimated prevalence of around 7% to 16% in the general population. Several studies estimated that about 5-10% of chronic insomnia patients have delayed sleep phase disorder. Some of the effects that usually occur due to circadian rhythm sleep disorders are sleep loss, disrupted social schedules, insomnia, and others. Circadian rhythm sleep disorders not only impairs sleep and wake performance, but also negatively affects the functions of multiple organ systems, and increases the risk of metabolic, cardiovascular, cognitive and mood disorders. The diagnosis of circadian rhythm sleep disorders is based on a detailed history of the patient’s sleep and walking pattern. Circadian rhythm sleep disorders treatment include lifestyle changes, sleep hygiene, bright light therapy, medications, and melatonin.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of circadian rhythm sleep disorders is the prime factor driving the circadian rhythm sleep disorders market growth globally. The healthcare facilities are focusing on the implementation of several educational programmes to raise awareness among the general population regarding the severe effects caused due to untreated sleep disorders and this will upsurge the demand for circadian rhythm sleep disorders treatment drugs in near future. However, lack of awareness in developing countries about the major issues related to circadian rhythm sleep disorders may deter the circadian rhythm sleep disorders market growth. In addition, negligence towards side effects of drugs and sleep problems can further hamper the growth of the circadian rhythm sleep disorders market.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market: Segmentation

The global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is segmented by treatment type, disorder, end user and region:

Based on treatment type, the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is segmented into:

Devices

Therapeutic Devices

Light Box

Desk Lamps

Light Visor

Dawn Simulator

Diagnostic Devices

Actigraphy Sensors

Wrist and Hand band Actigraphy Devices

Wearable Actigraphy Devices

Polysomnography Devices

Fixed Polysomnography Devices

Portable

Medications

Benzodiazepines

Nonbenzodiazepine hypnotics

Orexin receptor antagonists

Melatonin receptor agonist

Based on disorder, the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is segmented into:

Delayed Sleep Phase Syndrome (DSPS)

Advanced Sleep Phase Syndrome (ASPS)

Irregular Sleep-Wake Disorder (ISWD)

Shift Work Disorder

Free-Running Type

Jet Lag

Based on end user, the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is segmented into:

Home Care Settings

Wellness Centers & Spa

Sleep Testing Centers

Specialty Clinics

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market: Overview

The need for more appropriate ways for sleep-related disorders management is of major importance in today’s healthcare needs. Thus, there are various treatment options for circadian rhythm sleep disorders are available in the market. Based on medication treatment type segment, the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is segmented into benzodiazepines, nonbenzodiazepine hypnotics, orexin receptor antagonists, and melatonin receptor agonist. These medications can promote sleep or can be used a stimulant to promote wakefulness. Based on the end user, the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is segmented into home care settings, wellness centers & spa, sleep testing centers and specialty clinics. Amongst all the end users, specialty clinics are expected to hold maximum market share in the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market: Regional Outlook

The global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market is majorly dominated by North America circadian rhythm sleep disorders market. This is majorly due to the increasing prevalence of sleep-related disorder especially in the U.S. which provide lucrative growth opportunities for the circadian rhythm sleep disorders market. Likewise, increasing government initiatives for raising the awareness regarding circadian rhythm sleep disorders, escalating disposable income, and growing healthcare expenditure are some of the few factors responsible for the market growth in the Asia-Pacific region. However, it is observed that low middle countries like South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, etc. are expected to register slow growth. The growing burden of chronic sleep-related disorders, with low awareness among the general population of low middle-income countries, creates a major barrier to the growth of the circadian rhythm sleep disorders market.

Circadian Rhythm Sleep Disorders Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global circadian rhythm sleep disorders market are Verilux, Inc., The Sunbox Company, Carex Health, Northern Light Technologies, Beurer GmbH, Luminette, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lanaform, Sunrise System, Samarit Medical AG, ResMed Inc., Fitbit, Inc., Natus Medical, Inc., SOMNOmedics GmbH, BMC Medical Co., Ltd., Activinsights Ltd., ActiGraph, LLC, Compumedics, Ltd, Garmin Ltd., BMC Medical Co., Ltd, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Mylan N.V., and others.