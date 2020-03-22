Coal Tar Creosote Market Top Leading Companies, Product Demands and Industry Outlook 2019

Coal tar creosote is a brownish-black/yellowish-dark green oily liquid with a characteristic odour, which is a mixture of several hundred, probably a thousand chemicals.

Coal tar is the raw material for the production of coal tar creosote. Coal tar creosote contains light coal creosote and heavy coal creosote.

Coal tar creosote is often applied in carbon black and wood preservative and others, of which carbon black industry occupies the largest share.

The production of Coal Tar Creosote decreased from 1260.6 K MT in 2011 to 1193.5 K MT in 2015, with a CARG of more than 1.3 %.

The manufacturers are concentrated in China, North America, Europe, India and Japan. RTGERS Group is the largest manufacturer in the global market, which production reached 178.5 K MT in 2015. The Coal Tar Creosote has a high industry concentration and the top four accounted for more than 40% share in 2015.

Top Leading Companies are: RTGERS Group,Koppers,China Steel Chemical Corporation,Himadri Chemicals & Industries,Mitsubishi Chemical,JFE Chemical Corporation,Huanghua Xinnuo Lixing,ArcelorMittal,Stella-Jones,Ganga Rasayanie,Jalan Carbons & Chemicals,Konark Tar Products,AVH Pvt. Ltd,Carbon Resources,Cooper Creek,Palace Chemicals

India is the largest production region in the world, which occupied 23.32% share in 2015. The manufacture shares of Europe, North America, China, Japan were 17.30%, 15.37%, 20.53% and 13.20% then. China is the only region which production is decreasing in the recent years and this leads to global production dropping.

The consumption shares of Europe, North America, China, India and Japan were 17.59%, 16.11%, 12.22%, 23.44% and 19.18%.

The price of Coal Tar Creosote kept decreasing in 2015 owing to raw material price and market competition. The global average price and profit margin was at about 395 USD/MT and 23.50% in 2015.

