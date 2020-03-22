Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Comprehensive Information On Pneumatic Compression Therapy (Wound Care Devices) – Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model” to its huge collection of research reports.



Pneumatic Compression Therapy (Wound Care Devices) – Global Market Analysis and Forecast Model is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Wound Care Devices therapeutic area.

Pneumatic Compression Therapy is a technique used to reduce the volume of the lymphedematous limbs caused by diseases such as lymphedema, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), and other disorders that arise from improper lymphatic drainage. Pneumatic Compression Therapy devices include an electrical pneumatic pump that applies pressure through an inflatable auxiliary sleeve to aid the mobilization of fluid from the limbs into the central body cavity. The pneumatic compression therapy market is segmented into non-segmented pneumatic compression pumps, segmented pneumatic compression pumps without gradient, segmented pneumatic compression pumps with calibrated gradient, upper pneumatic compression sleeves, and lower pneumatic compression sleeves.

Each of the covered 39 countrys color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.

Key Inclusions of the market model

Currently marketed Pneumatic Compression Therapy and evolving competitive landscape –

– Insightful review of the key industry trends.

– Annualized total Pneumatic Compression Therapy market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2028.

– Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights –

– Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition GlobalData analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

– SWOT analysis for Pneumatic Compression Therapy market.

– Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Pneumatic Compression Therapy market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

– Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

– Country specific reimbursement policies.

– Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government procedure databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.

Companies covered: ArjoHuntleigh, Cardinal Health, Daesung Maref Co, DJO Global, Medical Compression Systems, Stryker, Others.

Countries covered: United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina and Chile.

