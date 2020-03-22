Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025

Arcognizance.com shares report on “Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) is a clinically established tool that helps in the diagnosis or detection of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases. This tool works by assisting physicians in decreasing the false negative rate, detecting cancer at early stages, reducing the mortality rates for cancer and other diseases, and improving inter and intra reader variability. In addition, CAD systems are extensively used to help physicians in numerous tasks that include providing a second opinion to the diagnostic and detection outcomes and automatically recognizing all non-calcified lesions doubted of malignancy at images.

North America dominated the market owing to its researchers’ constant efforts to fuel the market with newer technologies and shifting trend from image analysis and pattern recognition algorithm to workflow management functions for the diseases and conditions.

This report focuses on Computer Aided Detection (CAD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level, analyzing historical data and future prospect through 2025.

This report focuses on Computer Aided Detection (CAD) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Computer Aided Detection (CAD) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market:

EDDA technology, Inc.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems

Hitachi High Technologies Corporation

Hologic Inc.

iCAD, Inc.

Vucomp

McKesson Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Segment by Type

X-Ray Imaging

Computed Tomography

Ultrasound Imaging

Magnetic Resonance

Nuclear Medicine Imaging

Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Segment by Application

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colon/Rectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Liver Cancer

Bone Cancer

Neurological/Musculoskeletal/Cardiovascular Cancer

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Business

Chapter Eight: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

