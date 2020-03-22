Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market 2019: Global Leading Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2025
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) is a clinically established tool that helps in the diagnosis or detection of cancer, cardiovascular and neurological diseases. This tool works by assisting physicians in decreasing the false negative rate, detecting cancer at early stages, reducing the mortality rates for cancer and other diseases, and improving inter and intra reader variability. In addition, CAD systems are extensively used to help physicians in numerous tasks that include providing a second opinion to the diagnostic and detection outcomes and automatically recognizing all non-calcified lesions doubted of malignancy at images.
North America dominated the market owing to its researchers’ constant efforts to fuel the market with newer technologies and shifting trend from image analysis and pattern recognition algorithm to workflow management functions for the diseases and conditions.
The following manufacturers are covered in Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market:
EDDA technology, Inc.
FUJIFILM Medical Systems
Hitachi High Technologies Corporation
Hologic Inc.
iCAD, Inc.
Vucomp
McKesson Corporation
Philips Healthcare
Siemens Healthcare
Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Segment by Type
X-Ray Imaging
Computed Tomography
Ultrasound Imaging
Magnetic Resonance
Nuclear Medicine Imaging
Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Segment by Application
Breast Cancer
Lung Cancer
Colon/Rectal Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Liver Cancer
Bone Cancer
Neurological/Musculoskeletal/Cardiovascular Cancer
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Business
Chapter Eight: Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Computer Aided Detection (CAD) Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
