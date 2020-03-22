Concentrator Photovoltaic Market: Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities in Global Industry 2025

Concentrating photovoltaic (CPV) refers to the technology that converts concentrated sunlight directly into electricity through high conversion efficiency photovoltaic cells. CPV is the most typical representative of concentrating solar power generation technology. The crystalline silicon cells and thin-film batteries for photoelectric conversion are the first and second generation of solar energy utilization technology respectively. The use of concentrating solar energy technology that utilizes optical elements to collect sunlight and use it to generate electricity is considered to be the third generation of solar power generation.

First of allthe increasing demand for Concentrator Photovoltaic market is caused by high efficiency of CPV, government support and demand of electricity. For example, CPV can increase conversion rate of light into electricity and reduce the cost of generation. Additionally, which may not pose a threat to environment. Second, the global market for Concentrator Photovoltaic is segmented into some regions. China dominates the Concentrator Photovoltaic market because of the rapid population growth.The Concentrator Photovoltaic market was valued at 1150 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2710 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Concentrator Photovoltaic.

This report presents the worldwide Concentrator Photovoltaic market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Zytech Solar

Ravano Green Power

SunPower Corporation

Amonix

Morgan Solar

Concentrator Photovoltaic Breakdown Data by Type

LCPV

HCPV

Concentrator Photovoltaic Breakdown Data by Application

Utility-Scale

Commercial

Concentrator Photovoltaic Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Concentrator Photovoltaic Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

