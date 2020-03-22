Cookie Pucks Market to Reflect Steady Growth Rate by 2028

Cookie Pucks Market Outlook

Cookie pucks are ready to bake cookies that are convenient to use and can be baked when required. The cookie pucks are available in various sizes in the market. The cookie pucks help to prepare consistent and great tasting cookies for the consumers. The cookie punch is developed to provide a crunchy texture with a moist center and also require less time for preparation. There are a variety of cookie pucks such as peanut butter cookie pucks, chocolate chunk cookie pucks, white chocolate chunk cookie pucks, chocolate mint chip cookie pucks, etc. that are available in the market. The cookie pucks are available in the frozen form, and therefore, have an improved shelf-life.

The demand for innovative bakery products increase the sales for cookies pucks

The cookies are consumed as a snack and are a very popular bakery product in the world. In America, cookies are consumed by more than 90% consumers on regular basis. The American population serve and enjoy cookies after the meal. Therefore, the demand for cookies is anticipated to serve as a driver for the cookie pucks market. The cookie pucks are convenient to use and are present in a frozen form which are baked when required. The consumers require consistency in taste, texture, and flavor, and thus, the cookie pucks are a suitable option as they provide uniform texture, flavor, and color every time and enable to maintain the product quality. Thus, the consistency in product quality and the increasing demand for cookies are expected to increase the demand for cookie pucks.

The high competition in the bakery industry might serve as a challenge for the cookie pucks market. The presence of other bakery products such as biscuits, cupcakes, muffins, etc. are also popular bakery products among consumers. Therefore, the industries are continuously trying to develop new innovative products according to the consumer requirements. The industries are focusing on developing bakery products with different ingredients, varying size, etc. and are trying to design eye-catching packaging by using bright colors, catchy text, etc., to ensure that the products stand out from the rest. The consumer preference for a product depends on various factors such as quality, flavor, price, nutritional value, etc., and thus, the product choice can vary with time. Therefore, the changing consumer preference for products and the increase in competition in the bakery industry are anticipated to restrain the cookie pucks market.

Cookie Pucks Market Segmentation

The cookie pucks market can be segmented on the basis of product type, end use, and sales channel.

On the basis of product type, the cookie pucks market can be segmented as:

Belgian chocolate chunk cookie pucks

Oat, raisin and lemon cookie pucks

White chocolate chunk cookie pucks

Peanut butter cookie pucks

Milk & dark chocolate cookie pucks

Oatmeal & raisin cookie pucks

Others (e.g., Cranberry & Belgian white chocolate chunk pucks, etc.)

On the basis of end use, the cookie pucks market can be segmented as:

Bakery Shops

Confectionery Shops

Restaurants and Hotels

Household (Retail)

On the basis of the sales channel, the cookie pucks market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers Others



Cookie Pucks Market: Opportunities

North America has the highest demand for cookies, and therefore, provides a great opportunity for the manufacturers of bakery industry to develop innovative flavors and varieties of cookie pucks to attract the consumers. The influence of western culture, increase in disposable income, demand for ready-to-eat products, etc. are expected to serve as drivers for the cookie pucks market in the Asia Pacific region. The cookie pucks market is expected to grow at a moderate rate in Europe region.

Cookie Pucks Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Cookie Pucks market are: