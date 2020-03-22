Customer Experience Platforms Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2028

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers a 10-year forecast for the customer experience platforms market between 2018 and 2028. In terms of value, the customer experience platforms market is expected to register a CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. This study demonstrates the global customer experience platforms market dynamics and trends across regions such as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, China, Japan, SEA & other APAC and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the customer experience platforms market over the forecast period. The popularity of customer experience platforms is increasing due to their adoption by enterprises for improving customer experience and enabling the personalisation of customer feedback.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the customer experience platforms market and offers insights on the various factors influencing the market. This customer experience platforms market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The customer experience platforms report segregates the market based on deployment, platform, interaction points, vertical & enterprise size as well as across different regions worldwide.

The customer experience platforms market is witnessing high traction since past few years. The adoption of digitalised solutions for maintaining a customer-specific experience model is resulting in the growth of the customer experience platforms market. The increasing importance of customer experience platforms for products as well as services is becoming important for enterprises to sustain in the global competition. In addition, the penetration of Internet connectivity and the simultaneously increasing adoption of smartphones are some of the prime factors fuelling the growth of the customer experience platforms market, as they are boosting the convenience, reliability and efficiency of customer experience management. The popularity of customer experience platforms is increasing and is expected to reach new heights during the forecast period due to the rapid adoption of customer experience platforms in the retail and consumer goods industry.

The report starts with an overview of the global customer experience platforms market in terms of value. In addition, this section from the customer experience platforms report includes the analysis of key trends, drivers and restraints that are influencing the customer experience platforms market. The impact analysis of the key drivers and restraints of the customer experience platforms market are included in this report to provide clients crystal-clear decision-making insights.

The global customer experience platforms market is categorised on the basis of deployment, platform, interaction point, vertical, enterprise size and region. On the basis of deployment, the customer experience platforms market is segmented into cloud deployment and the on-premise deployment of customer experience platforms software. Revenue contribution from the cloud deployment segment of the customer experience platforms market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. This growth in customer experience platforms can be attributed to the increasing adoption of cloud deployment by enterprises for getting a centralised data storage and improving the efficiency of the customer experience platforms process.

On the basis of platform, the customer experience platforms market is segmented into Android, Windows and iOS. Among these, the Android platform holds a major share of the customer experience platforms market owing to the highest penetration of Android smartphones due to their low cost and easy availability, and the usages of these devices for customer experience platforms.

On the basis of interaction point, the global customer experience platforms market is segmented into social media, mobile apps, email, stores, websites and call centre. Due to the increasing availability of brands and enterprise-specific mobile applications for generating feedback, the revenue contribution from the customer experience platforms mobile apps segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of vertical, the global customer experience platforms market is segmented into government, IT & Telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, transportation & logistics, consumer goods & retail, hospitality and media & entertainment. The revenue contribution from the consumer goods & retail segment of the customer experience platforms market is expected to hold a major market share during the forecast period. Consumer goods & retail enterprises are adopting customer experience platforms to establish a better communication platform for their customers.

On the basis of enterprise size, the customer experience platforms market is segmented into small, medium and large enterprises. Considering the demand for customer experience platforms, the large enterprises segment of the customer experience platforms enterprise size segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing need for customer retention by these enterprises. This projected growth can be attributed to increasing competition from emerging and small-format enterprises that are introducing low-cost products.

The next section highlights a detailed analysis of customer experience platforms across various countries. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2028, and sets the forecast within the context of the customer experience platforms market, which includes the latest technological developments and offerings in the market. This customer experience platforms study discusses the key trends within countries that are contributing to the growth of the customer experience platforms market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers influence this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this customer experience platforms report include North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and the rest of Latin America), Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, Spain, U.K., BENELUX and the rest of Western Europe), Eastern Europe (Russia, Poland, and the rest of Eastern Europe), China, Japan, SEA and other APAC (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand and the rest of SEA) and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, North Africa, South Africa and the rest of MEA).

The customer experience platforms market report evaluates the present scenario and growth prospects of the customer experience platforms market across various regions globally for the period 2018–2028. We have considered 2017 as the base year for the customer experience platforms market, and provided data for the remaining 12 months. The forecast presented in the customer experience platforms market report assesses the total revenue by value across the market. To offer an accurate customer experience platforms market forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the customer experience platforms market will develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the customer experience platforms market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types and vertical analysis based on technology trends involved in customer experience platforms.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand the predictability of the customer experience platforms market and to identify the right opportunities present in the market.

In the final section of the customer experience platforms market report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the customer experience platforms portfolio and key differentiators. This section from the customer experience platforms report is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the customer experience platforms value chain and the potential players for the same. Customer experience platforms report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of customer experience platforms providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term & short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the customer experience platforms market.

Key Segments Covered

Interaction Point Stores Websites Email Call Centre Mobile Apps Social Media

Deployment Cloud On-Premise

Vertical IT & Telecommunication BFSI Healthcare Consumer Goods & Retail Hospitality Transportation and Logistics Media and Entertainment Government

Enterprise Size Small Enterprises Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Platform Windows iOS Android



Key Regions Covered

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany Italy France Spain U.K. BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Japan

China

SEA and other APAC India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of SEA

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Turkey North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



