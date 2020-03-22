Cut Flower Packaging Market – The Opportunities and Areas to Work On

The global market for cut flower packaging is expected to be valued around US$ 2.1 Bn by 2018. The cut flower packaging market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period, 2018-2027.

Cut flower packaging helps to keep cut flowers fresh and lively throughout the supply chain. Perishable products such as cut flowers need to be packaged in appropriate packaging formats to maintain their freshness and ensure maximum vase life. Packaging plays a crucial role in this, as flowers require specific temperature and humidity to sustain. The most common cut flower packaging formats are boxes & cartons, sleeves, and wrapping sheets.

The global cut flower packaging market has been segmented on the basis of material, packaging type, and sales & distribution channel. By material type, the plastic segment holds the maximum share in the global cut flower packaging market followed by paper and paperboard, which can be attributed to their extensive use in retail sales applications. The boxes segment in the cut flower packaging is gaining traction as these are preferred for long distance transits during export and import of cut flowers.

Nowadays, many companies are offering luxury boxes for cut flower packaging which is expected to result in an increased market share of the boxes segment in the global cut flower packaging market. Cut flower packaging solutions can be manufactured using materials such as paper & paperboard, plastic, wood, and fabrics. Florists remain the most prominent distributors for the cut flower packaging market, although online sales are gaining traction rapidly.

The consumption of cut flowers is usually centered around holidays and the festive season. Manufacturers offer customized cut flower packaging solutions for such occasions. The demand for cut flowers is peak during the festive season and occasions such as Valentine’s Day, Mother’s day, and others. Most of the sales occur during this period and the demand for cut flower packaging surges.

Manufacturers of cut flower packaging focus on offering customized prints and textures according to the occasion to appeal to a wider clientele. It is also observed that most of the cut flower packaging manufacturers earn a significant amount of their revenues during these seasons.