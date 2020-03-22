Demand for Machine Tool Touch Probe Market to Soar in the Coming Years in Top Regional

The global market for machine tool touch probe is highly consolidated with a small number of players active in the production and distribution of the product. It has been observed by the analysts that the market is highly organized with the presence of some of the leading market players in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Tier 1 and Tier 2 companies occupy almost 90% of the total market share as the manufacturing of such advanced equipment requires special skills as well as the availability of high-end equipment, thereby increasing the price of machine tool touch probes in the global market as compared to other machining tools.

A detailed analysis conducted by Persistence Market Research (PMR) reveals that the global machine tool touch probe market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026. The market was worth US$ 522.6 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to rise to a valuation of US$ 711.3 Mn by 2026 end.

With the competition in the market intensifying by the day, players are focusing on price deduction in order to stay ahead of their competitors and at the same time expand their customer base. The retailers and suppliers of machine tool touch probe are focusing on retaining their loyal customers through product development and innovation. Some European manufacturers are conducting professional events and trade shows and it has been observed that these activities have created a positive demand spur in the global machine tool touch probe market. Product launches is also a key area that manufacturers are intensely focusing on. For instance, in February 2018, engineering technology company Renishaw plc. announced the launch of next generation MP250 strain gauge probing systems for grinding machines. The company also demonstrated a range of its smartphone applications for machine tool probes and tool setters.

High Productivity Results Along with Reduced Production Time to Accelerate Sales

Rise in industry safety standards has led to a decrease in cost and operational downtime, which is anticipated to surge the productivity of several operations across various sectors. This particular dynamic is likely to significantly intensify the demand for machine tool touch probes in the global market in the coming years. Manual measurement of work pieces is being incessantly swapped by machine tool touch probes as they decrease any further chances of inaccuracy and also increase the potential for accurate workflows. This particular factor is likely to accelerate the growth of the machine tool touch probe market over the forecast period.

Availability of Skilled Professionals Need of the Hour in the Machine Tool Touch Probe Market

The dearth of trained professionals for operating CNC machines and related components such as touch probes could indirectly result in the occurrence of safety hazards as well as low production output. Operators and technicians must be properly trained and should hold prior experience for effective operation of machine tool touch probes. There is a dire need for skilled professionals to efficiently operate and monitor these machines and optimize manufacturing costs as a result.