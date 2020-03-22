Desalination Technologies Market Shares, Size, Key Players, Growth Trends, Future Prospects & Contribution to the Total Market by 2025
“Global Desalination Technologies Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.
Desalination is a process of removing dissolved salts from seawater to produce fresh water for consumption. There are two major types of desalination technologies around the world, namely membrane desalination and thermal desalination.
The Middle East and Africa is a leading region, followed by Asia-Pacific for the desalination equipment. The demand in the region is high owing to the fresh aqua demand in the area. The region accounted for over 41% of the global demand in 2017.
The global Desalination Technologies market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Desalination Technologies volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Desalination Technologies market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Ampac USA
GE Water
Koch Membranes Systems
Dow Chemicals
DuPont Chemicals
BWT Group
Poseidon Water
Genesis Water Technologies
Kysearo
SeaTask
Lenntech
Toray
IDE Technologies
Degremont
Acciona
Biwater International
Hyflux
Xylem Applied Water
Lifestream Water
KSB
Aquatech
Segment by Regions:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type:
Reverse Osmosis (RO)
Multi-stage Filtration (MSF)
Multi-effect Distillation (MSD)
Others
Segment by Application:
Municipal
Industrial
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Desalination Technologies Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Desalination Technologies Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Desalination Technologies Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Desalination Technologies Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Desalination Technologies Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Desalination Technologies Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Desalination Technologies Business
Chapter Eight: Desalination Technologies Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Desalination Technologies Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
