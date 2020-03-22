Dietary Fibers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Increase in health and diet concerns among consumers, rise in demand for bread, which possesses dietary fibers to increase its shelf life, and rise in disposable income drive the growth of this industry. However, excessive content of dietary fibers in the diet can lead to diarrhea, reduced mineral absorption, and removal of good cholesterol, thus restraining the market.

Dietary fibers, referred to as roughage, present in food items are derived mainly from plant food. These fibers assist in waste movement inside the body, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol, and maintain body weight.

Growth is further impeded by strict regulations imposed by the FDA, such as the announcement regarding a change of definition of dietary fibers in the near future, which would result in recalling the products available in market for examination and reassessment. There are major opportunities for market growth of dietary fibers. Physiochemical properties of fibers can be manipulated by certain thermal, chemical, and mechanical treatments to improve their functionality, which is expected to present opportunities for growth. Moreover, waste products, such as hulls and peanut skin, can be utilized to create dietary fibers, thus boosting the market growth during the forecast period.

The global dietary fibers market is segmented based on source, type, end use, processing treatment, and geography. Based on source, it is divided into plant food (oat, wheat, corn, rice, and barley) and waste products (wheat straw, hulls, peanut skins, and vegetable & fruit waste). Based on type, it is bifurcated into soluble (pectin, gums, and mucilage) and insoluble (cellulose, hemi-cellulose, lignin, and resistant starch).

Key players operating in the global dietary fibers market include Ingredion Inc. (Corn Products International), Grain Processing Corporation, Grain Millers Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, KFSU Ltd, Novus International Inc., Roquette Freres S.A., E.I Dupont De Nemours & Company, and Sas Nexira Inc.

End use of the dietary fibers include weight management, waste movement, cholesterol management, and sugar management. Based on processing treatment, the market is categorized into extrusion cooking, canning, grinding, boiling, and frying. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, segmentation, and dynamics of the global dietary fibers market through 2016-2023, which is expected to assist in identifying the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue, and key market players are also listed.

The region- and country-wise market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

Dietary Fibers Market Key Segments:

By Source

Plant Food

Oat

Wheat

Corn

Rice

Barley

Waste Products

Wheat Straw

Hulls

Peanut Skins

Vegetable & Fruit Waste

By Type

Soluble

Pectin

Gums

Mucilage

Insoluble

Cellulose

Hemi-cellulose

Lignin

Resistant Starch

By End Use

Waste Movement

Weight Management

Cholesterol Management

Sugar Management

By Processing Treatment

Extrusion Cooking

Canning

Grinding

Boiling

Frying

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Spain UK Russia France Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Turkey South Africa Rest of LAMEA



