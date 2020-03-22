Dihydromyrcenol Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2018 – 2028

Dihydromyrcenol Market: Introduction

Dihydromyrcenol is an organic chemical compound belonging to the family of acyclic terpenoidal alcohols. Dihydromyrcenol is a colorless liquid that provides a citrus or floral fragrance. Dihydromyrcenol is insoluble in water but soluble in alcohol and paraffin oil. Dihydromyrcenol is prepared from myrhenol and dihydromyrcene, which are derivatives of turpentine. Dihydromyrcenol is widely used in the fragrance composition of soaps, detergents, citrus/lime like perfumes and fresheners. It is also used in the production of shampoos, conditioners and toiletries. Dihydromyrcenol has successfully replaced various types of citrus oils which are allergenic in nature. Dihydromyrcenol is also used as an intermediate in the production of compounds, such as myrcetol or tetrahydromyrcenol.

Dihydromyrcenol Market: Dynamics

Over the years, the cosmetic industry has shown steady growth. However, in the coming years, it is expected that the cosmetic industry will witness significant growth. Growing population, increasing urbanization and people’s inclination towards personal care have led to increase in the consumption of the cosmetics & personal care products. Similarly, increase in disposable income has also surged the sales of cosmetics & personal care products. Growing inclination of people towards the use of cosmetics and beauty care products due to the growing influence and penetration of social media is an important factor pushing the growth of the cosmetics and personal care products demand. Also, the growing focus being put on the advertisement of beauty care products will further drive the cosmetics and personal care products market. Similarly, introduction of new cosmetic and beauty care products will have a positive impact on the Dihydromyrcenol market. Changing lifestyle and increased standard of living have increased the penetration of laundry care and home care products, which is also leading to increasing demand for dihydromyrcenol.

However, growing demand for cosmetics & personal care products containing natural ingredients will be a major restraining factor in the Dihydromyrcenol market.

Dihydromyrcenol Market: Segmentation

The global dihydromyrcenol market can be segmented on the basis of grade and end use application.

The global dihydromyrcenol market is segmented on the basis of grade type into:

<99%

≥99%

The global dihydromyrcenol market is segmented on the basis of its end use application into:

Cosmetics

Soaps & Detergents

Air Fresheners

Toiletries

Shampoos & Conditioners

Fabric Softeners

Deodorants & Perfumes

Dihydromyrcenol Market: Regional Outlook

Growing population and increased urbanization have led to the growth of the cosmetics and personal care industry growth in Asia Pacific region. Also, increased inclination towards beauty care & personal care products and increasing disposable income have surged the spending on cosmetic products in countries, such China & India. Thus, due to the above discussed factors, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness lucrative growth in the dihydromyrcenol market. In Latin America, rising urbanization and increased spending on cosmetic and personal care products have made this region a potential market region for dihydromyrcenol. The dominance of the cosmetic industry in the Middle East region and rise in urbanization in regions of Africa have increased the consumption of cosmetic and personal care products in these regions, owing to which the Middle East and Africa will be a promising region in the Dihydromyrcenol market. North America and Europe are matured market regions in terms of the Dihydromyrcenol market. In North America and Europe, increasing demand for beauty care & personal care products containing natural ingredients is being witnessed. In countries, such as the U.K, almost 50% of cosmetic and personal care products consumers are demanding products containing natural ingredients. Thus, increasing demand for products containing natural ingredient will slow down the growth of the dihydromyrcenol market in North America and Europe.

Dihydromyrcenol Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global Dihydromyrcenol market are: De Monchy Aromatics, Suru Chemicals, Symrise, Merck KGaA, Neeru Enterprises, Chemtex USA, Inc., Anthea Aromatics, Phoenix Aromas & Essential Oils LLC and Privi Organics Ltd. among others.