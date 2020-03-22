Disposable Gloves Market to Reach Worth US$ 18.737 Bn by 2026

Disposable gloves are primarily used to protect the hands while carrying out tasks involving chemicals, medicines, and other reactive or unhygienic materials. Disposable gloves have wide-ranging protective applications in the health care industry, including dentistry, surgeries, and examinations. This is anticipated to drive their demand in the near future. Moreover, rise in awareness about hygiene in food handling and packaging is expected to augment the demand for disposable gloves during the forecast period. In the health care industry, disposable gloves are used for protecting patients and health care workers from bodily fluids and transmissible diseases. These gloves are used in the food industry to handle fragile products and protect the food from foreign contaminants. Additionally, consumers use disposable gloves for household purposes such as dishwashing and cleaning. Disposable gloves are also used for handling automotive fluids such as fuel oil, industrial chemicals, and agricultural chemicals such as pesticides.

Disposable gloves are highly employed in the medical industry. Poor hygiene has been a key reason for the outbreak of diseases such as H1N1and SARS. Most people are unaware of hygiene practices that need to be adopted. Hence, several health care associations have formulated regulations to spread awareness about hygiene. These associations include the Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) in the U.S. and the EU OSHA in Europe. Demand for disposable gloves expected to rise at a significant pace in the health care industry, due to a rise in the number of awareness and prevention programs across the world and health care regulations that mandates the usage of disposable gloves at workplaces such as laboratories, clinics, and hospitals for the safety of employees and patients. In addition, rise in per capita government expenditure on health care across the world is expected to fuel the global disposable gloves market during the forecast period.

Demand for disposable gloves in the food & beverages, automotive, chemicals, and household cleaning industries is also on the rise. The food industry is a major contributor to all economies. Favorable dynamics, growing population, and rising income levels are expected to be major factors driving the food & beverages industry and, in turn, the disposable gloves market in developing countries in the coming years. Furthermore, an increase in the need for convenience foods and rise in health consciousness are anticipated to drive the market in developed countries in the next few years.

Gloves are considered to be physical barriers to cross contamination in food. The global disposable gloves market continues to expand at a rapid pace, due to a rise in stringent food safety regulations and requirement for safety gloves in various other industries such as automotive and chemical in both developed and developing countries. For instance, as per the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), employers should make personal protective equipment (PPE) such as protective gloves available to their employees. Demand for disposable gloves in the automotive industry expected to rise significantly due to a rise in the requirement for gloves in handling poisonous liquids, such as radiator coolant, motor oil, battery acid, brake fluid, and power steering and transmission fluids, in cars.