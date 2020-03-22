Distributed Generation Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Distributed Generation Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global Distributed Generation market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Distributed Generation volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Distributed Generation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Alstom

E.ON. SE

Caterpillar Power Plants

Siemens Energy

Doosan Fuel Cell America

Ballard Power Systems

General Electrical Power

Sharp Corporation

Enercon

Bloom Energy

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Fuel Cell Energy

OPRA Turbines

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Solar Photovoltaic

Wind Turbine

Reciprocating Engines

Micro Turbines

Fuel Cells Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Distributed Generation Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Distributed Generation

1.2 Distributed Generation Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Distributed Generation Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Solar Photovoltaic

1.2.3 Wind Turbine

1.2.4 Reciprocating Engines

1.2.5 Micro Turbines

1.2.6 Fuel Cells

1.3 Distributed Generation Segment by Application

1.3.1 Distributed Generation Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.3 Global Distributed Generation Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Distributed Generation Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Distributed Generation Market Size

1.4.1 Global Distributed Generation Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Distributed Generation Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Distributed Generation Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Distributed Generation Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Distributed Generation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Distributed Generation Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Distributed Generation Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Distributed Generation Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Distributed Generation Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Distributed Generation Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Distributed Generation Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Distributed Generation Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Distributed Generation Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Distributed Generation Production

3.4.1 North America Distributed Generation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Distributed Generation Production

3.5.1 Europe Distributed Generation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Distributed Generation Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Distributed Generation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Distributed Generation Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Distributed Generation Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Distributed Generation Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Distributed Generation Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Distributed Generation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Distributed Generation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Distributed Generation Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Distributed Generation Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Distributed Generation Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Distributed Generation Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Distributed Generation Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Distributed Generation Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Distributed Generation Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Distributed Generation Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Distributed Generation Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Distributed Generation Business

7.1 Alstom

7.1.1 Alstom Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Alstom Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 E.ON. SE

7.2.1 E.ON. SE Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 E.ON. SE Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Caterpillar Power Plants

7.3.1 Caterpillar Power Plants Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Caterpillar Power Plants Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Siemens Energy

7.4.1 Siemens Energy Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Siemens Energy Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Doosan Fuel Cell America

7.5.1 Doosan Fuel Cell America Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Doosan Fuel Cell America Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Ballard Power Systems

7.6.1 Ballard Power Systems Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Ballard Power Systems Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Electrical Power

7.7.1 General Electrical Power Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Electrical Power Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Sharp Corporation

7.8.1 Sharp Corporation Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Sharp Corporation Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Enercon

7.9.1 Enercon Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Enercon Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Bloom Energy

7.10.1 Bloom Energy Distributed Generation Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Distributed Generation Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Bloom Energy Distributed Generation Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Capstone Turbine Corporation

7.12 Fuel Cell Energy

7.13 OPRA Turbines

7.14 Rolls-Royce Power Systems

7.15 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems

8 Distributed Generation Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Distributed Generation Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Distributed Generation

8.4 Distributed Generation Industrial Chain Analysis

