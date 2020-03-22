Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market 2019 : Product Specifications | Manufacturing Processes covers Worldwide Market Driving Force, Growth & Shares

An exclusive Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

HDPE Double wall corrugated pipes have a smooth – surfaced inner wall (colored yellow) surrounded by a profiled outer wall (colored black). The corrugated outer wall provides optimum strength under compressive loading form covering layers and traffic (High Ring Stiffness). The bright yellow color of the inner pipe also improves visibility in TV inspection, providing optimum, conditions for acceptance testing. Characteristics include:

The industry of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe in USA is very fragmented. There are many players in USA, especially in South America and West America. In 2015, the USA Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe sale market was led by South America. At present, the main manufacturers of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe are JM Eagle, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, WL Plastics, Armtec, ADS, etc. JM Eagle is the USA sales leader, holding 20.85% sales share in 2015 in USA. The USA sales of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe increase from 316.26 MT in 2011 to 344.71 MT in 2015, at a CAGR of more than 2%

Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe category demonstrates high growth prospects among leading plastic pipe resin categories. Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe downstream is wide, and the major fields are water supply, oil and gas, sewage systems, agricultural applications, etc. Increasing demand for water supply is expected to drive the demand for the Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe market.

With the USA economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising water standards, especially in rural that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe will increase.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from South America and West America are the major leaders in the USA market of Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe. JM Eagle is leader manufacturer in North America.

This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

WL Plastics

Armtec

Uponor

ADS

Plasson USA

Dura-Line (Audax Group)

IPEX

Contech Engineered

TIMEWELL

Oregon Plastic Tubing

Crumpler Plastic Pipe

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Small caliber type

Large caliber type

Market segment by Demand Coverage, Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe can be split into

Architectural Engineering:

Industrial field

Agricultural garden project

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The detailed report of Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market evaluated by skilled experts is segmented into Application and Product. The Global Double Walled Corrugated Hide Pipe Market is anticipated to witness considerable development in the following years from 2019-2025.

