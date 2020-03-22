Electrical Appliances Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2025

Electrical appliances are defined as devices which use electricity to perform specific functions. A wide range of such appliances is available from refrigerators, wine-coolers, washing machines, tumble dryers, vacuum cleaners, steam mops, shavers, trimmers, and water heaters to air conditioners, air coolers, heaters, fans, rice cookers, bread makers, toasters, irons, and juicers. Also, many companies across the world manufacture and sell such appliances, providing customers with a large range of options. The global electrical appliances market is expected to register a medium rate of growth during the forecast period. However, this growth rate will be spread unevenly across the different regions of the world. The developing region of Asia Pacific is expected to witness a higher growth rate, followed by North America, whereas Europe is expected to witness slower growth rate during the same period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for electrical appliances at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on units (Mn) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2025. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global electrical appliances market. It also covers the impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for electrical appliances during the forecast period. The report also highlights the opportunities in the electrical appliances market at the global and regional level.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global electrical appliances market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the electrical appliances market has also been included to help understand the competitive landscape in the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Electrical Appliances Market – Scope of Study

The study provides a decisive view of the global electrical appliances market by segmenting it in terms of product and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for electrical appliances in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also covers demand for individual product segments in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global electrical appliances market. Key players in the electrical appliances market include Haier Group, BSH Bosh & Siemens, Midea Group, Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, Gree Electric Appliances Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LG Electronics, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group and others. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of electrical appliances for 2016 and forecast for the next nine years. The global market size of electrical appliances has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. Market numbers have been estimated based on key product types and regions of the electrical appliances market. Market size and forecast for each major product type has been provided in terms of global and regional/country markets.

Key Takeaways of the Study

The report provides an extensive analysis of electrical appliances market trends and shares from 2016 to 2025 to identify the market opportunities and industry development

The report provides consumption and production patterns of electrical appliances by type, region, and country to help understand the manufacturing opportunities and developments

Import and export data as well as forecast for the same are provided for a better understanding of the various business opportunities

The report also provides the key industry developments of various manufacturing companies of the electrical appliances market

The report identifies the key factors responsible to build the upcoming opportunistic roadmap for the electrical appliances market at a global, regional, and country level

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trend that will subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of the global electrical appliances market between 2016 and 2025

The report provides details of various stakeholders in the value chain to understand the opportunities for them as well as their role in the market

A detailed competition landscape of key players dominating the industry to understand the competition level and the leading players in the world

Porters’ Five Forces and SWOT analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit oriented business decisions and analyze the strength and weakness to gain strategic position in the market. PEST Analysis is provided to understand the micro-economic and macro-economic factors affecting the global electrical appliance industry.

The global electrical appliances market has been segmented as follows:

Electrical Appliance Market: By Product

Refrigeration Appliances (Fridge, Freezer, Fridge-Freezer, Wine-cooler)

Home Laundry Appliances (Washing Machine, Tumble Dryer, Washer Dryer, Garment Care)

Dishwashers(Free-standing, Built-in)

Air Treatment Products (Air Purifier, Air Conditioner, Air Cooler, Humidifier/Dehumidifier, Heater, Fan)

Microwaves (Oven, Microwave)

Small Cooking Appliances (Air Fryer, Rice Cooker, Multi Cooker, Deep Fryer, Bread Maker, Toaster, Coffee Machine, Food Steamer)

Vacuum Cleaners (Vacuum Cleaners, Steam Mops)

Food Preparation Appliances (Blender, Food Processor, Mixer, Hand Mixer/Blender, Ice-cream Maker, Juicer)

Personal Care Appliances (Shaver, Trimmer, Hair Dryer, Hair Straightener, Steamer)

Irons (Steam Iron, Iron)

Others (Water Heater, Water Treatment Appliance, Electric Hand Dryer)

Electrical Appliance Market: Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Thailand Indonesia Vietnam Malaysia The Philippines South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



