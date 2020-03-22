Electronic Packaging Materials Industry Outlook to 2023 – DuPont, Evonik, EPM, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Mitsui High-tec, Tanaka, Shinko Electric Industries, Panasonic, Hitachi Chemical, Kyocera Chemical, Gore, BASF, Henkel, AMETEK Electronic, Toray, Maruwa, Leatec Fine Ceramics, NCI, Chaozhou Three-Circle, Nippon Micrometal, Toppan, Dai Nippon Printing, Possehl, Ningbo Kangqiang

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)- In 2017, Global Electronic Packaging Materials total market size was 4885.6 Million USD, with a steady growth in recent years, according to QYR analysis, the market is expected to reach 6104.9 Million USD by the end of 2023. One of the salient features of Electronic Packaging Materials market is the cooperation with downstream Semiconductor & IC and PCB manufactures, especially for large companies in this industry.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Greater China and United States, Europe and Japan. In terms of year 2017, Greater China holds the largest market share, with about 1975.5 Million USD sales revenue, followed by United States, with about 14.76% market share in 2017. China will keep playing important role in Global market.

Over the next five years, RRI Information projects that Electronic Packaging Materials will register a 3.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 6050 million by 2023, from US$ 4890 million in 2017.

Major Market Players

DuPont, Evonik, EPM, Mitsubishi Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, Mitsui High-tec, Tanaka, Shinko Electric Industries, Panasonic, Hitachi Chemical, Kyocera Chemical, Gore, BASF, Henkel, AMETEK Electronic, Toray, Maruwa, Leatec Fine Ceramics, NCI, Chaozhou Three-Circle, Nippon Micrometal, Toppan, Dai Nippon Printing, Possehl, Ningbo Kangqiang

Segmentation by product type:

Metal Packages

Plastic Packages

Ceramic Packages

Segmentation by application:

Semiconductor & IC

PCB

Others

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Electronic Packaging Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Electronic Packaging Materials market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Electronic Packaging Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Electronic Packaging Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Electronic Packaging Materials sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

