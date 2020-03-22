Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market 2019 – Revenue Status & Forecast Report 2025

Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) Market Report Summary – 2019

An enterprise service bus (ESB) is a software architecture that integrates applications and services to deliver a single, simple, consistent and unified interface to end-users by providing fundamental services for more complex architectures. ESB integrates applications, coordinates resources and manipulates information by putting a communication bus between these applications and provides the necessary setup to implement translation, routing and other integration facilities.

The key manufacturers in this market include :



IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Software AG, MuleSoft, INC., Microsoft Corporation, TIBCO Software Inc., Red Hat, Inc., InterSystems Corporation, Copernicus Interchange Technology B.V., Progress Software Corporation,

By the product type, the market is primarily split into :

Operations and Management, Mediation, Security and Transport,

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments :

BFSI, Government, Manufacturing, IT, Telecom, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Media, Others,

This report studies the global market size of Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa focuses on the consumption of Enterprise Service Bus (ESB) in these regions.

