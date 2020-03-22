Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Comprehensive Report by Top Competitors Cisco Systems Inc., Edgewater Networks Inc., GENBAND Inc., Ingate Systems AB, Oracle Corporation, Patton Electronics Co. among others

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market report is a complete overview of the market, covering various aspects product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the prevailing vendor landscape. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market,

By Geography, Session Capacity (Up to 200, Up to 600, Up to 1000, Up to 5,000, More Than 5,000),

Function (Security, Connectivity, Quality of Service, Regulatory, Media Services, Revenue Optimization), Enterprise Level (Small, Medium, Large),

Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecasts 2025

Global Enterprise Session Border Controller Market accounted for USD 325.6 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints:

Increased demand for secured communications

Growing Security Concerns

Increasing up gradation in network infrastructure

High installation cost

Lack of Awareness

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players of the global enterprise session border controller market are:-

Audio Codes Ltd.,

ADTRAN Inc.,

Avaya Inc.,

Cisco Systems Inc.,

Edgewater Networks Inc.,

GENBAND Inc.,

Ingate Systems AB,

Oracle Corporation,

Patton Electronics Co.,

Sonus Networks Inc., among others.

Enterprise Session Border Controller is a technology which has enabled the businesses to replace the conventional communications with the Voice over IP (VoIP) and Unified Communications (UC) solutions and cloud-based services to improve collaboration, productivity, and reduce operating expenses. This technology has led to secure communications, and preserve the high service levels to cater the changing demand of the customer.

Key Points Mentioned in the Report:

What was the market size in 2016? What are the moves of key players? Which region is leading the market at global level? A comprehensive/competitive analysis of the market? What the drivers and restrains are for the Enterprise Session Border Controller Market? How will the market stand in the forecast period of 2018-2025?

