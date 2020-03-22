Feed Betaine Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Feed Betaine Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

Betaine has shown potential benefits for fighting heat stress conditions in birds, improving blood composition and helping promote muscle gain and fat loss. It can be prepared synthetically or from sugar beet molasses and is extensively used in feed.

Growing potential for betaine in food and feed industry, improving the metabolic functions and slaughter characteristics are boosting the market. Excessive usage leading to allergies and side effects in animals and increasing raw material price are hindering growth. The global Feed Betaine market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Feed Betaine volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Feed Betaine market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Associated British Food

Solvay

Nutreco

American Crystal Sugar

Kao

Amino

Sunwin Chemicals

Stepan Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Natural Betaine

Synthetic Betaine Segment by Application

Ruminant

Swine

Poultry

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Feed Betaine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Feed Betaine

1.2 Feed Betaine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Feed Betaine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Natural Betaine

1.2.3 Synthetic Betaine

1.3 Feed Betaine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Feed Betaine Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Ruminant

1.3.3 Swine

1.3.4 Poultry

1.4 Global Feed Betaine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Feed Betaine Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Feed Betaine Market Size

1.5.1 Global Feed Betaine Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Feed Betaine Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Feed Betaine Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Feed Betaine Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Feed Betaine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Feed Betaine Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Feed Betaine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Feed Betaine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Feed Betaine Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Feed Betaine Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Feed Betaine Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Feed Betaine Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Feed Betaine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Feed Betaine Production

3.4.1 North America Feed Betaine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Feed Betaine Production

3.5.1 Europe Feed Betaine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Feed Betaine Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Feed Betaine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Feed Betaine Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Feed Betaine Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Feed Betaine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Feed Betaine Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Feed Betaine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Feed Betaine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Feed Betaine Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Feed Betaine Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Feed Betaine Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Feed Betaine Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Feed Betaine Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Feed Betaine Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Feed Betaine Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Feed Betaine Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Feed Betaine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Feed Betaine Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Associated British Food

7.3.1 Associated British Food Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Associated British Food Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Solvay

7.4.1 Solvay Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Solvay Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Nutreco

7.5.1 Nutreco Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Nutreco Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 American Crystal Sugar

7.6.1 American Crystal Sugar Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 American Crystal Sugar Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Kao

7.7.1 Kao Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Kao Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Amino

7.8.1 Amino Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Amino Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Sunwin Chemicals

7.9.1 Sunwin Chemicals Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Sunwin Chemicals Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Stepan

7.10.1 Stepan Feed Betaine Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Feed Betaine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Stepan Feed Betaine Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Feed Betaine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Feed Betaine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Feed Betaine

8.4 Feed Betaine Industrial Chain Analysis

