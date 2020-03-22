Fiberglass Cutting Robots Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023

Fiberglass cutting robots are automated industrial robots that provide assistance in cutting the fiberglass in various end-user industries. Further, the application of fiberglass cutting robots lowers the risk of involving labor and their exposure to hazardous dust particles, thereby enhancing the safety of the process. Moreover, the use of cutting robots results in superior precision and accurate cutting of the fiberglass.

The global fiberglass cutting robots market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry, and geography. By type, the market is divided into 3-axis to 5-axis robots and 6-axis to 7-axis robots. By end-user industry, the market is classified into marine, automotive, aerospace, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Factors such as increase in adoption of industrial robots and automation of manufacturing processes is expected to drive the growth of the market. Further, the large-scale application of fiberglass in composites and automotive industry is also expected to fuel the adoption of the fiberglass cutting machine. However, high investment cost of the fiberglass cutting machine hinders the growth of the market during the forecast period.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fiberglass cutting robots market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENT

By Type

3-Axis to 5-Axis Robots

6-Axis to 7-Axis Robots

By End-User Industry

Marine

Automotive

Aerospace

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key players profiled in the report include ABB Limited, ARCOS, ATI Industrial Automation, Dynamic Robotic Solutions, FANUC, Genesis Systems, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KUKA, RobotWorx, and Yaskawa Motoman.

