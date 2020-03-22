Foam Glass Granulate Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2018 – 2028

Foam Glass Granulate Market: Introduction

Foam glass granulate is the recent light weight building and insulation material. Foam glass granulates are manufactured from waste glass which is ecological for the long run. Foam glass granulates are also known as expanded glass granulates. Foam glass granulates are manufactured by milling & mixing of recycled glass with organic aggregates, then the mixture is melted down at high temperature.

Apart from high insulation the foam glass granulates possess other properties such as fire resistance, frost resistance and high pressure resistance & dimensional stability. The light weight nature of foam glass granulates is increasing its adoption as compared to other aggregate materials. Due these various properties foam glass granulates are getting attraction from several industries such as agriculture, automotive, oil & gas bio-filtration etc. Besides it the foam glass granulates are widely used in construction, chemical and pharmaceutical industries.

Foam Glass Granulate Market: Dynamics

The rapidly increasing urbanization has escalated the growth of building and construction industry. Increasing government regulations in to promote the energy efficiency is increasing the demand for efficient insulation materials. For instance in 2012 International Energy Conservation Code (IECC) raised the energy standards by 30% over 2006 IECC. Moreover, the revised International Energy Conservation Code (IECC), 2015 is expected to drive 25%-30% increase in insulation spending per unit and thus, such increasing regulations will boost the foam glass granulate market. Increasing need for energy efficiency has led to up surge in the insulation material demand from construction industry.

According to study about 50%-60% energy is consumed by heating & cooling system of the total energy consumption in the developed & developing economies due to the inefficient insulation there is significant energy loss. So to increasing demand for efficient insulating materials will up rise the foam glass granulate market. Besides it the growth of chemical & pharmaceutical industries will also drive the foam glass granulate market. In the recent years the manufacturers are focused on improving the product quality by continuous R & D and also to provide tailor made solutions as per the customer demands.

Foam Glass Granulate Market: Market Segmentation

The global foam glass granulate market can be segmented on the basis of grain size, application and by end use industry.

The global foam glass granulate market is segmented on the basis of grain size:

0 to 63 mm

16 to 32 mm

4 to 16 mm

0 to 4 mm

The global foam glass granulate market is segmented on the basis of application:

Light concrete

Dry Mixtures

Blocks

Finishing plates

Sound insulation products

Fire resistant products

Heat Transfer fluid system

Chemical Process System

Commercial piping & building

Cryogenic Systems

The global foam glass granulates market can be segmented on the basis of its end use industry:

Building & Construction

Chemical & Pharmaceuticals

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Agriculture

Foam Glass Granulate Market: Regional Outlook

In the regions such as North America and Europe there are stringent government regulations and increasing government initiatives for energy efficient building development, owing to which there is increasing demand for insulation materials due to which North America and Europe makes a prominent market for foam glass granulate materials. Increasing population & urbanization has boosted the building & construction and also the increasing presence of the chemical industries will drive the demand for insulating materials, owing to which Asia Pacific makes a promising market for foam glass granulates. High presence of oil & gas industry in the Middle East and growing construction in Africa collectively makes Middle East & Africa a potential market for foam glass granulate. As compared with others Latin America can be considered as moderate market region with steady growth.

Foam Glass Granulate Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global foam glass granulates market include,

Misapor AG, Liaver, REFAGLASS, Mike Wye & Associates Ltd, Zhejiang DEHO, Uusioaines, SIA JUMP, ShouBang, Zhejiang DEHO among others.