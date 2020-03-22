Forklift Battery Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on Forklift Battery Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

Forklift batteries require high power and energy density. Lead-acid batteries were commonly used in forklifts. However, Li-ion batteries are also now being used in forklifts.

The warehousing application segment held the largest battery market share. According to this forklift battery industry research report, the segment will account for the maximum demand for warehousing forklifts, forklift chargers, and forklift batteries throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing number of warehouses across the globe, particularly, due to the continuous growth of the E-commerce industry.

The APAC dominated the market. Owing to the growing demand for batteries in emerging economies including China and India, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well. The global Forklift Battery market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Forklift Battery volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Forklift Battery market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Exide Technologies

Saft

East Penn Manufacturing

EnerSys

Hoppecke Batterien

Johnson Controls

Crown Battery

Navitas System

Trojan Battery

Chloride Batteries

Storage Battery Systems Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

Lead-Acid Battery

Li-Ion Battery

Other Segment by Application

Warehousing

Manufacturing

Construction

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Forklift Battery Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Forklift Battery

1.2 Forklift Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Forklift Battery Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Lead-Acid Battery

1.2.3 Li-Ion Battery

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Forklift Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Forklift Battery Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Warehousing

1.3.3 Manufacturing

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Forklift Battery Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Forklift Battery Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Forklift Battery Market Size

1.5.1 Global Forklift Battery Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Forklift Battery Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Forklift Battery Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Forklift Battery Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Forklift Battery Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Forklift Battery Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Forklift Battery Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Forklift Battery Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forklift Battery Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Forklift Battery Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Forklift Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Forklift Battery Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Forklift Battery Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Forklift Battery Production

3.4.1 North America Forklift Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Forklift Battery Production

3.5.1 Europe Forklift Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Forklift Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Forklift Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Forklift Battery Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Forklift Battery Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Forklift Battery Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Forklift Battery Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Forklift Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Forklift Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Forklift Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Forklift Battery Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Forklift Battery Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Forklift Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Forklift Battery Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Forklift Battery Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Forklift Battery Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Forklift Battery Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Forklift Battery Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Forklift Battery Business

7.1 Exide Technologies

7.1.1 Exide Technologies Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Exide Technologies Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Saft

7.2.1 Saft Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Saft Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 East Penn Manufacturing

7.3.1 East Penn Manufacturing Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 East Penn Manufacturing Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 EnerSys

7.4.1 EnerSys Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 EnerSys Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Hoppecke Batterien

7.5.1 Hoppecke Batterien Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Hoppecke Batterien Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Johnson Controls

7.6.1 Johnson Controls Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Johnson Controls Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Crown Battery

7.7.1 Crown Battery Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Crown Battery Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Navitas System

7.8.1 Navitas System Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Navitas System Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Trojan Battery

7.9.1 Trojan Battery Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Trojan Battery Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Chloride Batteries

7.10.1 Chloride Batteries Forklift Battery Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Forklift Battery Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Chloride Batteries Forklift Battery Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Storage Battery Systems

8 Forklift Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Forklift Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Forklift Battery

8.4 Forklift Battery Industrial Chain Analysis

