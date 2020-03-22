Frozen Vegetables Market Expected to Reach $34,973 Million by 2023: U.S. generated the highest revenue, accounting for approximately one-fifth share of the global market in 2016.

The global frozen vegetable market was valued at $25,179 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $34,973 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the frozen corn segment accounted for approximately one-third share of the global market, in terms of both value and volume. The freezing procedure preserves the vegetables for an extended time period without any preservatives and prevents microbial growth that may cause food decomposition. The ability to preserve the food by freezing has enabled the producer to make their products available to consumers anywhere worldwide. Vegetables such as asparagus, broccoli, green peas, mushrooms, spinach, corn, green beans can be made available to consumers in all seasons by freezing them.

A hectic lifestyle and high disposable income of individuals have increased the popularity of convenience food, which drives the frozen vegetable market. Growth of the retail network in emerging economies, such as India, China, Brazil, has led to increased availability of frozen vegetables, supplementing the market growth. However, negative perception of consumers related to the nutritional content of frozen food, high cost of freezing technology, and poor freezing facilities in semi-urban and rural areas may impede the market growth.

In 2016, the frozen corn segment generated the highest revenue, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2017 to 2023. Frozen corns are used at the commercial level via quick service restaurants (QSRs) such as McDonald’s, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Dominos, and Subway.

The key players operating in the global frozen vegetable market are Cargill Incorporated, Cullise, Folba Oil Limited SDN, Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Ola Oils, Pacific Coast Canola, RISOIL S.A., ConAgra Foods Inc., Yorkshire Frozen Vegetable, and The Archer Daniels Midland Company.

