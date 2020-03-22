Fuel Card Market 2019 Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations – DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC, POSB, ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, American Express and Maybank

Fuel Card used by Moving Services, Packing Services, Postal and Courier Services, Logistics Services, Taxi Booking and Support Services, Freight Transport and Private Cars. Report data showed that 56.29% of the Fuel Card market demand in Private Cars, 10.49% in Freight Transport, and 8.27% in Taxi Booking and Support Services in 2015.

There are two kinds’ productions constituting the Fuel Card, which are Active Cards and Non-Active Cards. Active Cards is important in the Fuel Card, with a Cumulative Sales market share nearly 71.01% in 2015.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Fuel Card industry will still be a relative steady industry. Sales of Fuel Card have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry.

Fuel Card is used as a payment card most commonly for gasoline, diesel, and other fuels at gas stations. Fuel cards or gas cards, can help consumers’ business realize significant fuel savings and used to pay for vehicle maintenance and expenses.

Currently, there are mainly four oil companies issuing fuel cards in the Singapore. The main market players are ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC and Caltex. The Cumulative Sales of Fuel Card is about 1535K Units in 2015.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: DBS, UOB, OCBC, Citibank, Standard Chartered, ANZ, HSBC, POSB, ExxonMobil, Shell, SPC, Caltex, American Express and Maybank.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Fuel Cards (Fiber-optic Cable) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Fuel Card value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Active Cards

Non-Active Cards

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Taxis

Buses

Goods Vehicles

Private Car

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Fuel Card consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Fuel Card market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Fuel Card manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Fuel Card with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Fuel Card submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

