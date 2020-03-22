Functional Proteins Consumption Market By Products, Key Players, End Users, Regions, Competitive Landscape, Market Forecast 2018 – 2023
The Functional Proteins Consumption Market research report focusses on showcasing a complete panorama on the global market for its readers. This study may help those organizations and specialists wanting to gain new elevations for their profession. The report on the Functional Proteins Consumption Market entails key aspects required to get a holistic view of the said market such as market summary, value chain analysis, production and consumption trends, major company profiles, detailed market segmentation and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This study on the Functional Proteins Consumption Market has market segmentation as mentioned below:
Product based segmentation:
- Hydrolysates
- Whey Protein Concentrates
- Whey Protein Isolates
Application based segmentation:
- Functional Foods
- Functional Beverages
- Dietary Supplements
- Animal Nutrition
Region based segmentation:
- Americas (United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil)
- APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
- Middle East & Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries)
Key Players profiled in the Functional Proteins Consumption Market report are as follows:
- Kerry Group
- Arla Foods AMBA
- Fonterra Co-Operative
- Glanbia
- Koninklijke DSM
- Archer Daniels Midland
- Frieslandcampina
- Saputo Ingredients
- APC
- AMCO Proteins
- Abbott Nutrition
- Real Dairy Australia
- Cargill
