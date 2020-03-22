Gallium Nitride Power Device Industry Outlook to 2023 – Cree Inc, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation, Infineon Technologies, GaN Systems Inc, Macom, Microsemi Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Navitas Semiconductor, Qorvo, Inc, Toshiba

Feb 2019, New York, USA(News)-Gallium nitride (GaN) compound is a hard semiconductor material featuring a wide band gap (energy gap) of 3.4 electronvolts (eV) with high heat capacity and thermal conductivity.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Gallium Nitride Power Device will register a 23.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1460 million by 2023, from US$ 410 million in 2017.

Request for Sample of Global Gallium Nitride Power Device Market 2018 Research Report: https://www.researchreportsinc.com/sample-request?id=177576

Major Market Players

Cree Inc

Efficient Power Conversion (EPC) Corporation

Infineon Technologies

GaN Systems Inc

Macom

Microsemi Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Navitas Semiconductor

Qorvo, Inc

Toshiba

Ask For Customized Report: https://researchreportsinc.com/enquiry?id=177576

Segmentation by product type:

Power Device

RF Power Device

Segmentation by application:

Telecommunications

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Military, Defense& Aerospace

Others

Directly Get Corporate Report: https://researchreportsinc.com/checkout/?add-to-cart=177576&&attribute_pa_choose-license=single-user&&quantity=1

Research Objective:

To study and analyze the global Gallium Nitride Power Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Gallium Nitride Power Device market by identifying its various sub-segments.

Focuses on the key global Gallium Nitride Power Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Gallium Nitride Power Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Gallium Nitride Power Device sub-markets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

About Us:

Research Reports Inc. is one of the leading destinations for market research reports across all industries, companies, and technologies. Our repository features an exhaustive list of market research reports from thousands of publishers worldwide.

Contact Us:

David

Sales Manager,

US / Canada Toll Free: +18554192424

UK: +4403308087757

Email: [email protected]