GaN Based Power Device Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The new research from Global QYResearch on GaN Based Power Device Market Industry Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The global GaN Based Power Device market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on GaN Based Power Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall GaN Based Power Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report. The following manufacturers are covered:

Cree (US)

Qorvo (US)

MACOM (US)

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Analog Devices US)

Efficient Power Conversion (US)

Integra Technologies (US)

Transphorm (US)

Navitas Semiconductor (US)

Texas Instruments (US)

Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

Qromis (US)

Polyfet (US)

TOSHIBA (Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

GaN Systems (Canada)

VisIC Technologies (Israel)

GaNPower (Canada)

Infineon (Germany)

Exagan (France)

Ampleon (Netherlands)

EpiGaN (Belgium) Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan Segment by Type

By Device Type

Power

RF Power

By Voltage Range

<200 Volt

200–600 Volt

>600 Volt Segment by Application

Telecommunications

Automotive

Renewables

Consumer and Enterprise

Aerospace & Defense

Medical

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 GaN Based Power Device Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of GaN Based Power Device

1.2 GaN Based Power Device Segment By Device Type

1.2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Growth Rate Comparison By Device Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power

1.2.3 RF Power

1.3 GaN Based Power Device Segment by Application

1.3.1 GaN Based Power Device Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Telecommunications

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Renewables

1.3.5 Consumer and Enterprise

1.3.6 Aerospace & Defense

1.3.7 Medical

1.4 Global GaN Based Power Device Market by Region

1.4.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Size

1.5.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Production (2014-2025)

2 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers GaN Based Power Device Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 GaN Based Power Device Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 GaN Based Power Device Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 GaN Based Power Device Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America GaN Based Power Device Production

3.4.1 North America GaN Based Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe GaN Based Power Device Production

3.5.1 Europe GaN Based Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China GaN Based Power Device Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China GaN Based Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan GaN Based Power Device Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan GaN Based Power Device Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global GaN Based Power Device Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America GaN Based Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe GaN Based Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China GaN Based Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan GaN Based Power Device Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global GaN Based Power Device Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global GaN Based Power Device Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global GaN Based Power Device Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global GaN Based Power Device Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global GaN Based Power Device Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in GaN Based Power Device Business

7.1 Cree (US)

7.1.1 Cree (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Cree (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Qorvo (US)

7.2.1 Qorvo (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Qorvo (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 MACOM (US)

7.3.1 MACOM (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 MACOM (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Microsemi Corporation (US)

7.4.1 Microsemi Corporation (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Microsemi Corporation (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Analog Devices US)

7.5.1 Analog Devices US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Analog Devices US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Efficient Power Conversion (US)

7.6.1 Efficient Power Conversion (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Efficient Power Conversion (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Integra Technologies (US)

7.7.1 Integra Technologies (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Integra Technologies (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Transphorm (US)

7.8.1 Transphorm (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Transphorm (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Navitas Semiconductor (US)

7.9.1 Navitas Semiconductor (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Navitas Semiconductor (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Texas Instruments (US)

7.10.1 Texas Instruments (US) GaN Based Power Device Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 GaN Based Power Device Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Texas Instruments (US) GaN Based Power Device Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Sumitomo Electric (Japan)

7.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

7.13 Qromis (US)

7.14 Polyfet (US)

7.15 TOSHIBA (Japan)

7.17 Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

7.18 GaN Systems (Canada)

7.19 VisIC Technologies (Israel)

7.20 GaNPower (Canada)

7.21 Infineon (Germany)

7.22 Exagan (France)

7.23 Ampleon (Netherlands)

7.24 EpiGaN (Belgium)

8 GaN Based Power Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 GaN Based Power Device Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of GaN Based Power Device

8.4 GaN Based Power Device Industrial Chain Analysis

