Geriatric Medicines Market To Register Exponential Compound Annual Growth Rate Through 2018 – 2026

This report on the global geriatric medicines market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises a comprehensive executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments. The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market value in terms of US$ Mn for each segment for the period from 2016 to 2026, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global geriatric medicines market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining expansion of the market and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. The report also provides insights into the key trends of the geriatric medicines market. The report includes market attractiveness analysis of the major geographic regions that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global geriatric medicines market.

Market value in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2016 and 2026 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2018 to 2026 are provided for all the segments, considering 2017 as the base year. The year-on-year growth of the global geriatric medicines market for each segment is also reflected. Additionally, market-related factors such as growing geriatric population, favorable government policies for elderly and developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Global Geriatric Medicines Market: Key Segments

The global geriatric medicines market has been segmented based on therapeutic category, condition, distribution channel, and region. In terms of therapeutic category, the geriatric medicine market has been divided into analgesic, antihypertensive, statins, antidiabetic, proton pump inhibitor, anticoagulant, antipsychotic & antidepressant, and others. In terms of condition, the market has been segregated into cardiovascular, arthritis, neurological, cancer, osteoporosis, respiratory, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been classified into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

Global Geriatric Medicines Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global geriatric medicines market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the regions have been further segmented into major countries in each of the regions. These include the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Australia & New Zealand, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC, South Africa, and Mexico.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the geriatric medicines market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Abbott Laboratories, and Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH.

The global geriatric medicines market has been segmented as follows:

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, by Therapeutic Category

Analgesic

Antihypertensive

Statins

Antidiabetic

Proton Pump Inhibitor

Anticoagulant

Antipsychotic and Antidepressant

Others

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, by Condition

Cardiovascular

Arthritis

Diabetes

Neurological

Cancer

Osteoporosis

Respiratory

Others

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Global Geriatric Medicines Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



