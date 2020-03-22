Global Agriculture Tools Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

Agriculture tools constitute various manually as well as electricity operated tools that assist in various farming and gardening activities. Further, they also facilitate in enhancing the visual appeal of the garden and lawns by maintaining the grasses, through cutting and trimming. Moreover, the agriculture tools also find their application in collecting, cleaning, and other agriculture processes.

The global agriculture tools market is segmented on the basis of by type, usage, application, and geography. By type, the market is divided into hand tools, power tools, trimmers, machetes & edger, and others. The hand tools are further segmented into hoes & peaks, cutters, weeders, axes, shovels & wheelbarrows, and others. By usage, the market into divided into manually operated and electricity operated. By application, the market is classified into residential, commercial, and industrial. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Increase in do it yourself (DIY) trend and demand for robust tools for agriculture drive the market. Further, the increase in population subsequently increases the demand for agriculture-related tools and equipment is also expected to fuel the demand for agriculture tools. However, the growth in popularity of drones and automated systems in agriculture is expected to hinder the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Currently, the global agriculture tools market in dominated some key players namely: Apex Tools Group, LLC, Bellota, Chillington Tool Company, Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Fiskars Brand, Inc., Herramientas Agricolas S.A., Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., The Toro Company, and Truper (Mexico).

Agriculture Tools Market Key Segments:

By Type

Hand Tools Hoes & Peaks Cutters Weeders Axes, Shovels & Wheelbarrows Ohters

Power Tools

Trimmers, Machetes & Edgers

Others

By Usage

Manually Operated

Electricity Powered

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled In The Report

Apex Tools Group, LLC

Bellota

Chillington Tool Company

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Fiskars Brand, Inc.

Herramientas Agricolas S.A.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.

The Toro Company

Truper (Mexico)

