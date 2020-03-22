Global Antiglare Glass Market Research Study by Surface, Resolution, Reflected Light and Display Quality – Major Manufacturers, Application, Demand, Share Analysis to 2025
Antiglare glass is manufactured by acid etching one or two surfaces of the glass, providing uniform evenly diffused surfaces for high resolution applications. Non-glare glass disperses reflected light, allowing the user to focus on the transmitted image. Non-glare glass is available in several quality and etching levels: from picture frame quality to display quality, and from 60 to 130 gloss units.
North America is expected to account for the largest market over the next eight years on account of increasing demand for eyewear, lenses, flat panel displays and smartphones in the region, which will positively influence product demand. Asia Pacific will show the fastest growth as a result of increasing consumer awareness regarding anti-glare spectacles and lenses as well as increasing disposable incomes and a growing demand for electronic products in the region. Growth will also be augmented by increasing solar panel use to fulfill the electricity and energy requirements of countries including China, Malaysia, and India.
The global Antiglare Glass market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Antiglare Glass volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antiglare Glass market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered in Antiglare Glass Market:
Schott
Kiso Micro
Abrisa Technologies
AG Glass&Aluminium
JMT Glass
Chin Wei Miao
Horngya Electronics
Giant Nano
Huihua Glass
39 Glass
Torlin Chemicals
Qinhuangdao Xingxian
Shanghai Yingsai
Shanghai Henghao
Antiglare Glass Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Antiglare Glass Market Segment by Type
60-100 Gloss Units
101-130 Gloss Units
Other
Antiglare Glass Market Segment by Application
Monitor Application
Protection Cabinet Application
Advanced Frame Application
Other
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Antiglare Glass Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Antiglare Glass Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Antiglare Glass Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Antiglare Glass Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Antiglare Glass Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Antiglare Glass Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antiglare Glass Business
Chapter Eight: Antiglare Glass Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Antiglare Glass Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
