Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Detailed Analysis of Business Opportunities and Key Player Insights: Honeywell, Datalogic, Epicor Software, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., Windward Software, JDA Software, Lowry Solutions, Oracle

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market Report for 2018 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from our industry experts. The global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions industry is a large, untapped market, which has a tremendous potential for growth. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research. Our report proposed the industry growth element coupled with the current scenario and projecting future trends based on historical and comprehensive research and helps to prepare the strategic and tactical decision making. The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. The report also analyzes innovative business strategies; value added factors and business opportunities with Detailed Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

The Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market is expected to reach USD 31.9 billion by 2025 from USD 11.8 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 % in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE Asset Tracking And Inventory Management Solutions MARKET REPORT:

Identify growth in various segments and investment opportunities. Benchmark fulfillment adjacent the key adversary.

Tools such as Porters Five Forces model help in understanding the potentiality of key buyers and sellers.

The main criterion related to Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions industry area including the overall structure of the product, numbers of applications, price, demand, and supply are enfolded in this report.

The report offers an overview of changing market dynamics in terms of fast turn-around analysis of stakeholder's responses to recent industry policy changes and market trends.

The research of emerging Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions market section and extant industry segments will aid the investors or novice in formulating and developing business strategies.

Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market.

Global Asset Tracking and Inventory Management Solutions Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: PIPELINE ANALYSIS

Pipeline analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segmentation

Comparison

Market opportunity

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 16: APPENDIX

List of abbreviations

COMPANIES COVERED

Honeywell,

Datalogic,

Epicor Software,

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.,

Windward Software,

JDA Software,

Lowry Solutions,

Oracle,

SAP,

Microsoft,

Chekhra Business Solutions Pvt Ltd,

EMS Barcode Solutions, LLC,

RedBeam, Inc.,

Zebra Technologies,

Wasp Barcode Technologies,

Ubisense, Wisetrack,

Trimble Inc.,

GigaTrak,

Tenna,

TVL Inc.,

Jolly Technologies Inc,

Brilliant Info Systems Pvt. Ltd,

ASAP Systems – Cloud/On-Premises Inventory System & Asset Tracking Solutions

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Based on application

facility management,

tool tracking,

IT asset tracking,

equipment tracking,

funding management,

mandate compliance,

warehouse management and others

Based on geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Based on component

hardware and

services

Hardware is sub segmented into RFID readers, real-time location system (RTLS), barcode scanners, barcode printers, barcode stickers, RFID tags, and global Positioning System (GPS). Software is sub segmented into on premise and cloud-based. Services are sub segmented into consulting & training, implementation & integration, operation & maintenance.

Based on industry

retail,

transportation and logistics,

chemical,

energy & utilities,

education,

government and others

oil & gas,

manufacturing,

BFSI,

IT& telecom,

healthcare,

hospitality,

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of asset tracking and inventory management solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

MAJOR MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Demand of asset tracking and inventory management solutions in new offshore fields in deep waters.

Increasing the demand for maintaining the asset and plant.

Stringent government safety regulations and quality control requirements

Declining efficiencies of aging assets and the need for operational safety

Climatic changes affecting the operations of various industries

High initial cost and complex process of system installation

Decrease in oil and gas prices.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future of global asset tracking and inventory management solutions market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period.

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players.

