Global Assisted Walking Device Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2025

The report “Assisted Walking Device Market” highlights key dynamics of Global “Assisted Walking Device Market” Industry sector. The potential of the Industry has been investigated along with the key challenges. The current “Assisted Walking Device Market” scenario and future prospects of the sector has also been studied.

Assisted Walking Devices are designed for people who are suffering from leg injuries or are unable to walk due to any internal problem. These devices are also used by people who face the problem of body balance during walking due to nervous system diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer disease. The chronic conditions prevalent among the elderly population have a detrimental impact on the musculoskeletal and neurological systems, which further causes walking disabilities among people.

In 2015, North America held the maximum revenue share of nearly 39.58% on account of the presence of a large geriatric population in this region. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and well-developed reimbursement policies are the key factors driving the Assisted Walking Device Market in this region. Moreover, the high prevalence of target diseases, such as arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and other chronic disabilities in this region is expected to act as a high impact rendering driver for the market expansion over the next nine years. Furthermore, the availability of these mobility aids at subsidized rates for disabled patients is expected to propel this market over the forecast period.

The global Assisted Walking Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Assisted Walking Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Assisted Walking Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in Assisted Walking Device Market:

Carex Health Brands

Invacare

Drive Medical

Sunrise Medical

Electric Mobility Euro Ltd

Pride Mobility Products

Briggs Healthcare

Graham-field Health Products

Nova Health Products

Patterson Medical

Medline Industries

Roscoe Medical

Evolution Technologies

Cardinal Health

Trionic Sverige

Assisted Walking Device Market Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Assisted Walking Device Market Segment by Type

Canes

Crutches

Walker

Gait Trainers

Assisted Walking Device Market Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Home Care

Others

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Assisted Walking Device Market Overview

Chapter Two: Global Assisted Walking Device Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter Three: Global Assisted Walking Device Production Market Share by Regions

Chapter Four: Global Assisted Walking Device Consumption by Regions

Chapter Five: Global Assisted Walking Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

Chapter Six: Global Assisted Walking Device Market Analysis by Applications

Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Assisted Walking Device Business

Chapter Eight: Assisted Walking Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics

Chapter Eleven: Global Assisted Walking Device Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source

