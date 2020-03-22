Global Assisted Walking Device Market: Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2025
Assisted Walking Devices are designed for people who are suffering from leg injuries or are unable to walk due to any internal problem. These devices are also used by people who face the problem of body balance during walking due to nervous system diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer disease. The chronic conditions prevalent among the elderly population have a detrimental impact on the musculoskeletal and neurological systems, which further causes walking disabilities among people.
In 2015, North America held the maximum revenue share of nearly 39.58% on account of the presence of a large geriatric population in this region. The presence of advanced healthcare facilities and well-developed reimbursement policies are the key factors driving the Assisted Walking Device Market in this region. Moreover, the high prevalence of target diseases, such as arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and other chronic disabilities in this region is expected to act as a high impact rendering driver for the market expansion over the next nine years. Furthermore, the availability of these mobility aids at subsidized rates for disabled patients is expected to propel this market over the forecast period.
The global Assisted Walking Device market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Assisted Walking Device volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Assisted Walking Device market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered in Assisted Walking Device Market:
Carex Health Brands
Invacare
Drive Medical
Sunrise Medical
Electric Mobility Euro Ltd
Pride Mobility Products
Briggs Healthcare
Graham-field Health Products
Nova Health Products
Patterson Medical
Medline Industries
Roscoe Medical
Evolution Technologies
Cardinal Health
Trionic Sverige
Assisted Walking Device Market Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Assisted Walking Device Market Segment by Type
Canes
Crutches
Walker
Gait Trainers
Assisted Walking Device Market Segment by Application
Hospital
Clinic
Home Care
Others
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Assisted Walking Device Market Overview
Chapter Two: Global Assisted Walking Device Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter Three: Global Assisted Walking Device Production Market Share by Regions
Chapter Four: Global Assisted Walking Device Consumption by Regions
Chapter Five: Global Assisted Walking Device Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
Chapter Six: Global Assisted Walking Device Market Analysis by Applications
Chapter Seven: Company Profiles and Key Figures in Assisted Walking Device Business
Chapter Eight: Assisted Walking Device Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
Chapter Ten: Market Dynamics
Chapter Eleven: Global Assisted Walking Device Market Forecast
Chapter Twelve: Research Findings and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Methodology and Data Source
